Stars, Patriot League positioning on line in Army-Navy men’s and women’s lacrosse games

Stars, bragging rights and seeding in the Patriot League Tournament will all be on the line in the Army-Navy men’s and women’s lacrosse games Saturday.

Navy men’s lacrosse looks to remain on a roll as it hosts Army on Saturday night under the lights at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Midshipmen have beaten two ranked opponents during their current four-game winning streak and look to add another as the Black Knights are No. 8 in the Inside Lacrosse poll.

Advertisement

“I think Army is an outstanding team. They have great chemistry and clearly know who they are as far as having an identity and accepting roles. They don’t have a superstar, but play extremely well together,” Navy coach Joe Amplo said. “They have outplayed everyone they have seen this season, which is impressive.

No. 23 Navy women’s lacrosse are seeking to secure a first-round bye in the Patriot League Tournament when it travels to West Point for a Saturday afternoon matchup at Michie Stadium. The Mids are hoping to avenge last season’s loss to the Black Knights, their first in eight meetings with the archrival.

Advertisement

“We don’t worry about what happened last season. These are different Army and Navy teams and the game will be won by whichever team performs better [Saturday],” Navy coach Cindy Timchal said. “Whenever it’s Navy versus Army, it’s going to be an intense, hard-fought affair.”

Army (9-2, 6-0) sits alone atop the Patriot League men’s lacrosse standings and would be assured of a first-round bye in the tournament by beating Navy. The Black Knights are averaging 13 goals per game and boast a balanced offense featuring four players with 29 points or more.

Junior attackman Reese Burek leads the way with 22 goals and 19 assists, while freshman midfielder Evan Plunkett has 15 goals and 20 assists. Junior midfielder Jacob Morin tops the team with 25 goals, while junior attackman Paul Johnson has contributed 30 points.

“They’re doing a great job sharing the ball offensively and have some very good shooters,” Amplo said. “Morin is particularly accurate whenever he gets time and room.”

Navy men's lacrosse storms midfield after Jack Sweeney netted the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Midshipmen to a 12-11 win over Army at Michie Stadium last season. (Courtesy photo/Army Athletics/Courtesy photo/Army Athletics)

Army has several converted attackmen playing midfield and likes to isolate them behind the cage against a short stick defender. Plunkett and Johnson are the most dangerous dodgers and will be looking to force slides.

“They will invert a lot and play big-little behind the cage. They want to dodge hard off picks to force switches,” Amplo said. “We hope to take them out of the invert and force them to play up top.”

Senior goalie Pat Ryan and junior close defenseman Jackson Bonitz anchor a Navy defense that has limited opponents to an average of eight goals during the four-game winning streak. Ryan was spectacular in an upset of Loyola Maryland, making 23 saves. He stopped 11 shots as Navy beat Boston University when it was ranked.

“I don’t think Pat has to do anything spectacular; he just needs to stop the shots he should,” Amplo said. “Hopefully, our defense will not give up a lot of high percentage looks.”

Advertisement

After being held to single digits four times during a six-game losing streak, the Navy offense has hit its stride, averaging 11 goals during the current winning streak. Junior midfielder Max Hewitt leads the Mids with 31 points on the strength of 22 goals, while sophomore attackman Henry Tolker has also scored 22 goals.

Attackmen Jon Jarosz (15 goals) and Tommy Hovivian (nine goals) have both been productive since moving into the starting lineup due to injuries. Attackman Xavier Arline is fully healthy after playing sparingly over the last five games.

Midfielder Dane Swanson is also recovered from an injury that forced him to miss seven games. While the offense has found chemistry without them, Amplo said the Mids must reincorporate Arline and Swanson.

“As the season progresses we are going to need their abilities. X brings an explosiveness we just don’t have and can run past defenders. Dane is a great shooter and we need that element as well,” Amplo said.

Sophomore AJ Pilate anchors an Army defense that is typically physical and aggressive. The Black Knights have held conference opponents to less than eight goals per game. Goalie Knox Dent is stopping 51% of shots.

“Army has always been a physical defensive team. Now they are playing a style that is simply overwhelming,” Amplo said. “Dent is a very good ball stopper and extremely energetic in the goal. You can see the whole defense is playing for him.”

Advertisement

A key matchup comes at the faceoff stripe between Army’s Will Coletti and Navy’s Anthony Ghobriel, both of whom are sophomores. Coletti is winning 62% of draws, while Ghobriel sits at 59%.

“It’s two kids the same age who are likely to go against each for three years,” Amplo said. “They have two different styles. Anthony has turned into quite the technician, while Coletti is very physical and good on ground balls.”

Arline was the difference-maker in last season’s meeting, scoring two goals and dishing off two assists as Navy knocked off Army, 12-11 in overtime.

Thunderstorms are predicted for Saturday night in Annapolis and Amplo said that could make for a sloppy game saying, “These games come down to execution in the big moments. We need to play with great focus and intensity.”

Navy (7-6, 4-2) has already clinched a berth in the Patriot League Tournament with two games remaining.

Army attacker Kathleen Sullivan, left, a South River High graduate, drives to the goal against Navy defender Erin Carson during last season's game in Annapolis. Sullivan scored two goals for the Black Knights as they ended Navy's winning streak in the series. The two teams meet again Saturday in West Point. (Phil Hoffman/Navy Athletics/Phil Hoffman/Navy Athletics)

In the women’s standings, Army (12-2, 6-1) and Navy (12-3, 6-1) are tied for second place in the Patriot League behind Loyola Maryland (13-2, 7-0). A win would clinch a first-round bye in the postseason tournament for the Mids, who close the regular season at home against the first-place Greyhounds.

Advertisement

A loss to Army would mean Navy would host a quarterfinal on April 30, two days after playing Loyola.

“We have no control over what happens with the playoffs. If we have to play a first-round game, that’s the way it is,” Timchal said. “We want to beat Army because it’s our archrival, not because of how it impacts the postseason.”

Attacker Julia Gorajek and midfielder Jolie Riedell scored four goals apiece as Army beat Navy, 14-9, last season in Annapolis. The Mids won the previous seven meetings in the series. This will be the sixth Star game as the first two meetings were not accorded that status as the Black Knights got established as a varsity program.

Both teams are led offensively by freshman phenoms. Ava Yovino tops Navy in scoring with 82 points on 36 goals and 46 assists, while fellow midfielder Brigid Duffy paces Army with 66 points on the strength of 47 goals.

Senior attacker Kathleen Sullivan has also amassed 66 points for the 16th-ranked Black Knights. The South River High graduate is the team’s playmaker and has 38 assists. Senior attack Julia Franzoni has scored 31 goals, while Gorajek and Riedell have 26 and 24, respectively.

“Defensively, we’ll have to be strong because they have a very potent offense with some talented attackers,” Timchal said.

Advertisement

Sophomore midfielder Emily Messinese is Navy’s leading goal-scorer with 38 and is followed by junior attacker Leelee Denton (35) and freshman midfielder Maggie DeFabio (28).

This is a young Midshipmen squad with a high number of sophomores and freshmen seeing significant action. Timchal is not concerned about the youngsters experiencing nerves and jitters in their first Army-Navy game on enemy turf.

“We’ve been in hostile situations before and most of the younger players have competed at a high level for a long time. They can handle that environment,” she said.

Sophomore goalie Emma Richardell has recorded double-digit saves in four games this season, but has only totaled 11 in the last three games. She stopped just four shots in an upset loss to Boston University.

“It’s about execution and being sharp both offensively and defensively. We need to play together as a team, scrap for all the draws and finish our shots,” Timchal said. “All the little things are what make a difference in this game.”