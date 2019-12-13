P.J. Volker’s father is a huge football fan and long had the Army-Navy game on his bucket list.
A few years back, Volker and his brothers all chipped in money to buy two tickets so their father and mother could experience in-person an event they had watched on television for years.
“It was beyond anything my dad could have imagined. Obviously, the game itself was phenomenal, but what he talked about the most was the atmosphere,” Volker said.
Paul and Connie Volker are famous for arriving at sporting events far earlier than any other fans.
“I was coaching Division III football and I’d walk into the stadium and they would already be there, the only two people in the stands,” Volker said with a laugh. “Naturally, they got to the Army-Navy game real early so they could take in all the hoopla and they were just blown away by it all.”
Volker had no idea at the time that he would one day be intimately associated with the renowned rivalry. In his first season as linebackers coach in Annapolis, Volker is now looking forward to crossing Army-Navy football off his own bucket list.
“I watched the game whenever possible and was always amazed by the pageantry and how hard the two teams played. I’m really, really looking forward to being part of it,” Volker said.
Volker is one of five new assistants who will be experience the Army-Navy game for the first time. Brian Newberry, Kevin Downing, Jerrick Hall and Billy Ray Stutzmann are the other first-year Navy coaches who will be introduced to the rivalry.
Volker grew up in Ohio, where naturally the big rivalry game is Ohio State-Michigan. That annual affair is paramount to residents of a certain region, but Army-Navy holds nationwide interest.
“Nothing compares or even comes close to this game,” Volker acknowledged. “I’m really excited and can’t wait for this experience. When you get into this business, you want to coach in big games and there is no bigger game than Army-Navy.”
Volker, Downing and Hall are all close associates of Newberry, who was hired away from Kennesaw State to serve as Navy defensive coordinator. Hall was a standout defensive lineman at N.C. State and went 3-1 versus archrival North Carolina while in college from 2000 to 2003.
“From the cradle, N.C. State-North Carolina has always been the biggest rivalry in the state. That’s what is embedded in your mind from a young age,” Hall said.
Hall is not naïve enough to compare a football game that does not resonate outside the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill triangle area with Army-Navy.
“I try to help my guys with knowing what to expect, but I really can’t in this situation because my rivalry game experience was probably a lot different than this one,” he admitted.
Hall appreciates what Army-Navy football stands for enough to have made a point of watching the game almost every year. Now that he’s the noses guards and defensive tackles coach at Navy, Hall is delving deeper into the history of the series.
“I now find myself watching previous Army-Navy games on YouTube. I love seeing what happened in the past and getting to know some of the great names that have been part of this rivalry,” Hall said.
Hall has heard from many of the longer-termed Navy assistants that you can’t really appreciate the atmosphere of Army-Navy until you walk into the sold-out stadium just before kickoff.
“I know this time of year this game has the attention of the American people. It’s unreal to think that I’m actually going to be part of it. I’ve been tingling all over these last two weeks,” Hall said. “I’m extremely excited. I can’t wait until 3 o’clock on Saturday afternoon to truly be part of the best rivalry in America.”
Newberry played college football at Baylor, which has a rivalry with Texas Christian University that dates back to 1899. Army-Navy began in 1890 and for many years was considered the greatest spectacle in all of sports.
“I remember it being the only game on TV that day and always being around family and friends to watch,” Newberry said when asked about his memories of Army-Navy. “I remember admiring the tradition, the pride, the pageantry that went along with the game.”
As a former defensive back, Newberry appreciated the rough, physical nature of Army-Navy. Both institutions have primarily fielded option offenses over the years, so this game is almost always won in the trenches. “I’d say Army-Navy is the way the game should be played – hard-core, smash-mouth football,” Newberry said. “It’s a beautiful thing to watch because you don’t see it very often anymore.”
Newberry has been a college football coach since serving as a graduate assistant at Southern Arkansas in 1999. He has coached at Lehigh, Rice, Elon and Northern Michigan among others. On Saturday, the 45-year-old Texas native will be calling defensive strategy from the press box high atop Lincoln Financial Field.
“Never dreamed I would one day coach in this game. I’m excited and have a lot of pride that I’m going to get a chance to do so,” he said. “There’s a lot of stake because the result has a lot of meaning to a lot of people. I just want to be in the moment and enjoy the experience.”
Downing, who along with Volker came to Navy from Kennesaw State, is taking mental notes of the advice head coach Ken Niumatalolo gives the players about this rivalry.
“I’ve listened carefully to Coach Niumat talking to the young players about it and I’m treating this the same way. This is my first time being part of Army-Navy so I’m just like them,” Downing said. “I’m definitely very excited. When I took this job, I knew this was the biggest game on the schedule, so I want to have fun and embrace the moment.”
Downing played collegiately at North Carolina Central, which is a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and lists North Carolina A&T as its archrival. As a diehard college football fan, Downing routinely tuned into Army-Navy.
“I remember watching the game many times over the years. You recognized the prestige of Army-Navy because it was the only game on TV that Saturday,” he said.
Navy has two first-year offensive assistants, although one of them does have some experience with this annual showdown. Fullbacks coach Jason MacDonald was the offensive coordinator at the Naval Academy Prep School the previous eight years.
MacDonald has coached in what is known as the “little Army-Navy game” between the prep schools of the two parent institutions. He has attended the grown-up Army-Navy game three times, all as a fan in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field.
“My first Army-Navy game just blew my mind. You can’t put it into words to anyone who has not been there. If you’re a college football fan, this is a game you should absolutely see at some point in your lifetime,” MacDonald said.
“As an American, it will take your breath away. I’ve brought friends for the first time and they were like ‘Mac, I darn sure didn’t expect that.’ They knew it was going to be special but had no idea just how spectacular the scene actually is," MacDonald added.
Now MacDonald will see Army-Navy from a different perspective, working in the press box to pass along observations from on high to Niumatalolo and offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper.
“In the previous games I was there to enjoy the experience. This time, I have a clear-cut job to do, an assignment to perform. That’s a big difference for me personally,” he said.
Stutzmann was hired from Hawaii to help Navy implement run-and-shoot passing schemes it may well pull out in this game. He was a wide receiver at Hawaii, which has a long-standing rivalry with Brigham Young University.
“I know that doesn’t even come close to the magnitude of Army-Navy,” Stutzmann said. “I think this is the biggest rivalry in all of sports so I’m really looking forward to being part of it.”
Stutzmann was properly introduced to Army-Navy last year while an assistant at Hawaii. Va’a Niumatalolo, eldest son of the Navy head coach, was a graduate assistant with the Warriors.
“I watched the game last year because I worked with Va’a at Hawaii and he would always talk about the tradition. I watched every snap of last year’s game and was very impressed by the whole scene,” Stutzmann said. “You could feel the excitement and energy through the TV. The announcers were really into it and you could sense the intensity on the field. It all kind of jumped right off the screen.”
Stutzmann is trying to treat Army-Navy like any other game and maintain his normal routine. He knows that may not be possible come game day.
“Obviously, it’s going to be a whole different deal waking up Saturday morning and walking into that stadium. I know it won’t be like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” he said.