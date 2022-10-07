Navy men’s soccer ready for 11th Army-Navy Cup with bragging rights, possibly first place in Patriot League, on the line

Navy men’s soccer travels to Philadelphia on Friday to face rival Army in a match with more than bragging rights on the line.

A win over the Black Knights would keep the Midshipmen atop the Patriot League. They could move into sole possession of first pending other conference results this weekend. Army also has a chance to move into first place with a win and other results falling in its favor.

The Midshipmen (4-2-4 overall, 2-0-2 Patriot League) are riding a seven-game unbeaten streak and have not dropped a contest since falling, 1-0, to Farleigh Dickinson on Sept. 2. Meanwhile, the Black Knights (4-3-3, 2-1-1) just saw their own six-game unbeaten streak snapped by a 1-0 loss to American this past Sunday.

Navy is tied for first place in the Patriot League with Colgate, each with eight points at 2-0-2. Army is tied with Lafayette and American, all with seven points at 2-1-1. Colgate hosts American on Saturday, while Lafayette hosts Lehigh.

This will be the 11th edition of the Army-Navy Cup played at Subaru Park, home of the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer. It is a familiar setting for Navy junior midfielder Jason Aoyama, junior forward Baba Kallie, senior defender JD Wagner and junior defender Zach Wagner.

All are products of the Philadelphia Union Academy and attended YSC Academy, a soccer-specific school for talented junior players.

Navy men's soccer player David Jackson recently had a five-game goal scoring streak snapped. (Phil Hoffmann)

Each team’s standout forwards have a little history of their own. Navy junior David Jackson and Army sophomore Gage Guerra, both of whom lead their respective teams in scoring, played together with Dynamo Academy of Houston along with Navy midfielder Cristian Coelho.

“[Guerra] is a great player and a great guy as well. He’s definitely a dangerous player that we are going to have to watch out for,” Jackson said.

Jackson had a five-game goal-scoring streak snapped Saturday against Boston University. Navy’s all-time record for consecutive contests with a goal is seven, set by Matt Flanagan in 1968.

“I wasn’t thinking about [the streak] until it started going up on Twitter. In the back of my head, I thought it would be pretty special if I could get to seven and tie the record,” Jackson said. “I’m not going to lie, in that last game I was looking to take a few more shots than normal, but at the end of the day it’s all about winning and I could care less about individual accolades.”

Navy coach Tim O’Donohue, who was both impressed and surprised by the streak, likened Jackson’s role on the soccer team to the ball controller in basketball.

“The thing about David, he hasn’t been a scorer. He’s like the point guard in the center of the field,” O’Donohue said. “He is our distributor and our creator, so for him to get five goals in a row is pretty unbelievable. He’s such a gifted passer and an extremely intelligent player.”

While Jackson (5 goals and 2 assists) and Guerra (6 goals and 2 assists) will get a lot of attention, the match may come down to which defense plays better. O’Donohue noted that a plebe has provided a spark on that end of the pitch for the Midshipmen.

Jalen Grant, a talented 6-foot-5 center back from North Carolina, has started the last four games and shown tremendous promise. O’Donohue also credited brothers JD and Zach Wagner with stepping up the last five games where the Mids have only allowed two goals.

Another key piece to the defense has been sophomore goalie Pierce Holbrook, who missed the Boston game but will be back in the lineup Friday.

“We rested [Pierce] last weekend. He had a slight muscle strain and so we were just being cautious,” said O’Donohue, who believes the rangy 6-foot-4 sophomore has the potential to become one of the top goalkeepers in Division I.

Navy men's soccer coach Tim O'Donohue has the Midshipmen sitting at 4-2-4 heading into Friday's Army-Navy Cup game in Philadelphia. (HANDOUT)

This will be the seventh Army-Navy Cup in Philadelphia during O’Donohue’s tenure. Last season, the Midshipmen posted a 3-0 shutout to give O’Donohue his first victory in the series.

According to O’Donohue, playing the Black Knights at a neutral site has its advantages and disadvantages.

“The positives are that you are never away, so you never have to go to Army and [Subaru Park] is a really exciting venue,” he said. “The drawback is that you are never at Glenn Warner. I’ve seen some of the other sports host Army at home on campus and it’s really a great atmosphere. But I think the positives outweigh the negatives in this situation.”

Navy has not played Army in Annapolis since winning, 1-0, in 2011. Jackson would enjoy playing the Black Knights at home or on the banks of the Hudson River.

“I honestly feel like playing at West Point would be even more special. There’s nothing quite like beating a team in its own backyard,” he said.

It turns out, Jackson will only get that chance if Navy happens to meet Army in the Patriot League Tournament. Navy deputy athletic director Eric Ruden said the academies have extended the contract to play the regular season matchup in Philadelphia through 2025.