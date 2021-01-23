Army and Navy men’s basketball, both off to great starts, ready for first of four grueling rivalry games

Sports history continues to be made due to the pandemic, which has been ongoing for more than 10 months now.
Coronavirus forced the Army-Navy football game to be played at West Point for the first time since World War II. Now, during the spring semester, Army-Navy basketball will be played four times during the regular season for the first time ever.
Making the situation even stranger is the fact those four games will be held as weekend doubleheaders at each institution.
All the fun starts Saturday afternoon when Navy hosts archrival Army at Alumni Hall in the annual Star game. Regardless of how that goes, the Midshipmen and Black Knights must regroup and play again Sunday afternoon in Annapolis.
“Win or lose on Saturday, you have to come back Sunday with the same amount of energy and emotion. We have to figure out how to wind them up again on Sunday,” Navy coach Ed DeChellis said. “I’m anxious to see how it goes this weekend. I’ll promise you players from teams will be physically, mentally and emotionally worn out come Sunday evening.”
Navy (9-1, 6-0), which is off to its best start since the 1983-84 season, is looking to remain unbeaten in Patriot League play. Army (8-3, 4-2) is also enjoying a strong season, and this marks just the fourth time both service academies have winning conference records going into their rivalry game.
“I think Navy is very solid at both ends of the floor and is playing outstanding basketball right now,” Army coach Jimmy Allen said. “Navy is really deep and experienced. Ed has put together a very solid team that does not beat itself.”
The Midshipmen have swept weekend meetings against Bucknell, Lehigh and American. The Black Knights split with Colgate and Holy Cross before sweeping defending Patriot League champion Boston University last weekend.
“Army is very good and plays very hard. I think Jimmy has built a team that plays with an edge,” DeChellis said. “They go nine- or 10-deep just like we do and play well together. They have some toughness and some resilience to them.”
Army swept last year’s home-and-home series, winning the Star game at West Point, 86-75, in overtime. DeChellis, in his 10th season at the helm, now owns a losing record (9-10) against the archrival. Allen, a former Navy assistant under coach Don DeVoe, is 5-3 versus Navy during his five-year tenure.
Navy has been led all season by senior captain Cam Davis, the third-leading scorer in the Patriot League with 18.6 points per game. The 6-foot combination guard also leads the Midshipmen with 29 assists and 16 steals.
“Any time you have an All-Patriot League type player as Cam Davis it helps a lot,” Allen said. “He has the ability to take over a game.”
Junior swingman John Carter Jr. is the only other player averaging in double figures (11.9 points per game) for Navy, which has started the same lineup in all 10 games this season. However, the Mids have seen seven different players reach double digits so far.
Power forwards Richard Njoku and Daniel Deaver have combined to average almost 14 points per game. Wing guard Greg Summers and starting small forward Tyler Nelson are averaging 6.1 and 5.9 points, respectively.
Army has three returning starters, but the two its lost were significant. Point guard Tommy Funk graduated as the Patriot League record holder for career assists, while center Matt Wilson ranks sixth in program history in points and third in rebounds.
A pair of plebes have replaced those two in the starting lineup with Jalen Rucker (Gilman) taking over at the point. The 5-foot-10 Baltimore resident leads the Black Knights with 39 assists and is averaging 7.6 points.
“Playing the point is a lot of responsibility for a freshman, but Rucker has been terrific,” Allen said.
Senior swingman Lonnie Grayson leads Army in scoring with 12.8 points per game, but classmates Josh Caldwell (12.1) and Alex King (11.8) are not far behind. King, a smooth 6-foot-8 forward who can shoot the three or take the ball to the basket, has always been a tough matchup for Navy.
“King is a very versatile, very talented player. Grayson is a tough, hard-nosed guy. I think Caldwell is the heart and soul of their team,” DeChellis said. “All three of those guys have played a lot of basketball for Army.”
Army gave Florida all it could handle before falling 76-69 in a game played at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. The Black Knights boast impressive nonconference victories over Buffalo and LaSalle.
As a senior, Davis is excited to get four shots at Army this season. Winning the Star game and bringing the Alumni Trophy back to Annapolis is important, which puts a spotlight on Saturday’s game.
“It’s going to be interesting playing Army back-to-back like this. There will be sharks in the water and it will be a bloodbath in both games — that’s just Army-Navy,” Davis said. “We’re going to leave it all on the floor on Saturday. I know the character of our team and I know our guys will be ready to compete just as hard again on Sunday.”
DeChellis said there was discussion among the Naval Academy administration as to whether any members of the Brigade of Midshipmen will be allowed to attend. As of Friday evening, it was still unclear if the midshipmen — most of whom are still going through their two-week quarantine period — would be allowed inside Alumni Hall.
ARMY@NAVY
Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
TV: CBS Sports Network; Radio: 1430 AM