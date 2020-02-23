Army sweeps Navy in basketball ‘Star Games’

“I don’t have an answer for what happened in overtime. Funk made a few big shots and he just took the game over; that was the end of the day for us,” DeChellis said. “Credit to (Funk). I thought he would be really locked in as a senior. He hadn’t won the Star Game in a few years and he wanted to go out by winning the Star at home. We told our team we were going to get his best effort and we did. He’s a great player and he did a great job today.”