Army sweeps Navy in basketball ‘Star Games’

WEST POINT – Junior guard Cam Davis poured in 28 points and sent the game into overtime with a made free throw with seconds remaining, but Army dominated the extra session and won the “Star Game” for men’s basketball, 86-75, at Cristl Arena.
Sophomore guard Greg Summers totaled 19 points and six rebounds for Navy, which fell to 13-14 overall and 7-9 in the Patriot League. Sophomore swingman John Carter Jr. notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Midshipmen, who were outscored 17-6 in overtime.
“I thought this was a great game,” Navy head coach Ed DeChellis said. “Obviously, this is one that you don’t want to lose but I’m proud of my guys. We battled the entire game and gave ourselves the chance to win in regulation. We just didn’t win.”
Senior point guard Tommy Funk had a huge game with 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Army (14-13, 9-7), which swept the season series. Junior forward Alex King scored 22 points for the Black Knights.
“I don’t have an answer for what happened in overtime. Funk made a few big shots and he just took the game over; that was the end of the day for us,” DeChellis said. “Credit to (Funk). I thought he would be really locked in as a senior. He hadn’t won the Star Game in a few years and he wanted to go out by winning the Star at home. We told our team we were going to get his best effort and we did. He’s a great player and he did a great job today.”
Davis was fouled by King while attempting a 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds left and calmly sank two free throws before watching his third attempt rim out. As the loose ball bounded about, Davis came down with his own offensive rebound and put up a shot only to get fouled again with 1.9 seconds to go. The junior made one his two attempts to tie the game at 69-69 and force overtime.
“Our guys kept battling,” DeChellis said. “We kept fighting and trying to win that next possession. It was a great play by Cam to come off the foul line grab the rebound and get fouled again; that’s the fight you saw all day from us. The guys that were in the lane fighting to keep that ball alive on the miss deserve a lot of credit too. They did exactly what they were supposed to. They gave us a chance.”
Army-Navy Women’s Basketball: Freshman guard Hope Brown scored 18 points and Army used clutch free throw shooting down the stretch to beat Navy, 62-52, in the Star Game at Christl Arena.
Sophomore guard Natalie Stralkus scored 11 points, while sophomore forward Kate Murray totaled 10 points and seven rebounds for the Black Knights (7-19, 3-12 Patriot League), who avenged an earlier season loss to the archrival Midshipmen in Annapolis.
Senior guard Morgan Taylor scored 15 points to lead Navy (7-19, 2-13), which trailed by 11 points heading into the fourth quarter. Senior point guard Mary Kate Ulasewicz totaled 10 points and six assists for the Midshipmen, who cut the deficit down to three points at one stage of the fourth quarter.
Senior forward Laurel Jaunich scored seven points and senior guard Jasmine Bishop totaled six points and two steals for Navy. Sophomore guard Jennifer Coleman, who has regained her eligibility, came off the bench to contributed six points and three rebounds.
“Army just made too many plays at important junctures of the game,” Navy head coach Stefanie Pemper said. “When we cut it to six points late, they were able to finish it out. We just didn’t shoot it well enough on the road to win. This was an emotional game and result for our seniors, who have meant a lot to our season. They are four special young women; they really wanted this win and I think you saw that today.”
Pemper felt Stralkus was a major difference-maker for Army. Navy was without starting wing Sophie Gatzounas.