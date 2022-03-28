Strong starting pitching leads Army baseball to doubleheader sweep of archrival Navy

Navy designated hitter Hudson Lehnertz swings during a game against Army on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Bishop Stadium. (Courtesy of Navy Athletics) (Courtesy of Navy Athletics)

With one out in the top of the ninth inning, all the Army and Navy baseball players suddenly stood at attention and turned in the same direction to respectfully recognize the playing of Retreat, which marks the end of the day.

Play resumed as soon as the final bugle note sounded, and Army third baseman Sam Ruta promptly smashed a two-run homer. That pretty much put the finishing touches on an impressive Black Knights’ sweep of the Sunday doubleheader.

Army ace Patrick Melampy pitched a two-hitter to anchor a 7-0 win in the opener and emergency starter Brian Dawson scattered four hits over six shutout innings to key a 9-0 victory in the nightcap as Army dominated on a bitterly cold day at Bishop Stadium.

“It all starts on the mound, and I thought both Malampy and Dawson were outstanding,” Army coach Jim Foster said. “Malampy really set the tone in Game 1. He threw with a lot of poise, a lot of confidence. He was aggressive and in attack mode all day.”

Dawson made his first career start out of necessity at the end of a weekend in which Army played four road games. Foster said the Game 2 Sunday starter was to be determined based off what fresh arms were available.

Dawson, whose previous 23 appearances have all been out of the bullpen, stymied the Midshipmen with a funky low delivery and pitches with a lot of movement. He notched four strikeouts and did not allow a walk.

“Dawson went out there and did a real nice job. He’s made some adjustments to his motion and now has better command of one side of the plate than he did before,” Foster said.

Senior catcher Christian Policelli and sophomore third baseman Logan Keller were the only Navy batters to reach base against Melampy, who struck out just two and walked none.

“[Melampy] challenged us with good, down action fastballs. We just did not adjust well to those,” Navy coach Paul Kostacopoulos said. “Give him credit, he’s one of the better pitchers in the league. He got that lead then just came right after us and said ‘hit it if you can.’ He really shut us down.”

Left fielder Nick Manesis delivered a bases-loaded double to highlight a four-run sixth inning that gave the Black Knights a comfortable 7-0 lead. The Midshipmen went down quietly in the home halves of the sixth and seventh to close out a disappointing opener.

An ominous sign came early in the day when Game 1 starter Reece Early had to exit with two outs in the third inning. Kostacopoulos said it was an elbow ailment, which is never a good sign.

“I really hurt inside for someone like Reece who has worked so hard to come back from so many things,” Kostacopoulos said. “You’re out there pitching against Army in a competitive game and suddenly you have to leave. That’s just really hard.”

Navy freshman Liam Golden pitched well through five innings in Game 2, allowing only one run due to a wild pitch. However, Army got to Golden in the sixth with one run scoring on an error by first baseman Zach Stevens and designated hitter Braden Golinski plating another with a single down the right-field line.

Golden left the game with runners on first and third and did not get bailed out by reliever Nolan Jorgenson, who gave up an RBI single to the first batter he faced. Ruta capped the banner day for the Black Knights by crushing a fastball from Landon Kruer well over the right-field fence.

“That was the exclamation point, for sure,” Foster said.

Policelli went 2-for-4 with two doubles in the nightcap for Navy (10-14), which left seven runners on base. Right fielder Zane Raba went 2-for-4 with a double for the Midshipmen, who went 1-3 on the weekend after splitting a twin bill with Holy Cross on Saturday.

“It was a tough day, and the guys are hurting emotionally,” Kostacopoulos said. “Right now, we just need to stick together as a unit, keep supporting each other and continue to do the things that work over the test of time.”

Navy hit a lot of balls hard in Game 2 that turned into outs. Kostacoulos has players chart such things and said nine balls that were “on the barrel” went directly at Army fielders.

“One thing that was frustrating is that we hit a lot of balls on the screws, and they kept going right at them. We just can’t find a way to get them to drop right now,” he said.

Navy is off to a 2-6 start in the Patriot League, which is foreign territory for a program that perennially contends for the regular-season and tournament championships.

“It’s a test to see how we react to this. When you put a lot into something, you expect to get results. When you don’t, it’s very frustrating,” Kostacopoulos said.

“The only thing you can do is turn to each other. When bad things happen to you in life, you turn to your family. When bad things happen to a ball club, you turn to your teammates and that’s what we’re going to do.”

NAVY@UMBC

Tuesday, 6 p.m.