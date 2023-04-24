Army baseball remains on a roll, sweeping archrival Navy in Star series

Army has owned Navy — and pretty much every other team lately — on the baseball diamond this season.

The Black Knights entered a three-game weekend series against the Midshipmen on a roll. They left Annapolis on Sunday evening with a 15-game winning streak after sweeping the Midshipmen.

Army’s 3-2 win in the opener of Sunday’s doubleheader clinched the Star series over Navy for the second consecutive year.

Featuring a balanced line-up and dominant pitching, Army raced out to early leads in each of the three games at Max Bishop Stadium on the way to improving its record to 28-12 overall and 16-2 in the Patriot League. The Black Knights are in full control of first place in the conference as the Midshipmen (20-21, 12-10) are a distant second.

Army has won all five games with Navy this season and 10 of the last 13 in the rivalry.

Navy sent its most consistent pitcher this season, senior Nate Mitchell, to the mound in Saturday’s series opener with hope he could limit an Army offense that has been averaging more than seven runs a game.

However, Army tagged Mitchell (6-3) for eight runs, including three in the first inning, en route to an 11-4 victory in a rain-shortened seven-inning affair. The teams combined to hit six home runs before storms rolled through Annapolis. Senior designated hitter Kyle Rausch hit his team-high fourth homer for the Mids.

Saturday was supposed to be a doubleheader, but heavy rains prevented the second game from being played. That set up the Sunday doubleheader and Army once again raced out to an early lead in Game 2 of the series. This time it would need only three runs to beat the Mids behind a dominant pitching performance by Mike Ruggieri.

Ruggieri limited Navy to five hits over six innings and improved his record to 6-1 in leading Army to a 3-2 win. Shortstop Eduardo Diaz delivered a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to make things interesting, but reliever Sean Dennehy struck out three out of the four batters he faced to close out the game for the Black Knights.

Navy’s silent bats spoiled a strong start by junior Matthew Shirah (3-4), who held Army to three runs on five hits in just over five innings of work.

Entering the finale on Sunday afternoon with the series and Star both lost, Navy coach Paul Kostacopoulos was just hoping for his team to find a way to look past the disappointment.

“It’s always about winning baseball games. You put those things aside because you can’t do anything about them,” he said.

Army’s hitters remained relentless with center fielder Brian Golinski smacking a three-run homer off Navy starter Thomas Russell to help the visitors take a 4-0 lead in the first inning. The Midshipmen have now been outscored 40-20 in the opening frame.

“The toughest inning for a [starting pitcher] is always the first inning and some are a little more susceptible to it than others. It’s something that obviously during this part of the season we have to get better at,” Kostacopoulos said.

Things only got worse for the Midshipmen as the offensive struggles continued. Army wound up posting a 10-0 shutout in a game called after eight innings. That is a Patriot League mercy rule that applies to the final game of a weekend series if one team is ahead by 10 runs after the seventh inning.

Army’s Matthew Ronnebaum went the distance and kept the Navy batters off-balance with a good mix of fastballs and curveballs. The junior struck out nine and only allowed six hits and two walks to earn his fifth win of the season.

“[Army] is an outstanding team. They don’t have a weakness. They have three strong starters and two guys out of the bullpen. They play very good defense and they swing the bats,” Kostacopoulos said. “You don’t win 15 games in a row unless you have a complete team.”

Navy right fielder Colin Smith had two hits for Navy, which will return to the field Wednesday at home against Maryland-Eastern Shore before traveling to Lehigh next weekend for the final regular season series of the season. Bucknell (11-11) is third in the Patriot League, while Lafayette (9-9) is fourth.

“Baseball is funny. We haven’t had a weekend like this all year. We’ve either won or tied every single weekend, so this is our first weekend loss,” Kostacopoulos said. “We just have to find out how we are going to bounce back for that huge series [at Lehigh] next weekend.”