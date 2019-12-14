It is rather fitting that Malcolm Perry’s middle name is Xiomar.
Cole Christiansen, the standout linebacker and leading tackler for Army West Point, used that initial when discussing the impact Perry could potentially make on Saturday’s showdown between the two service academies at Lincoln Financial Field.
“I think he’s the X factor and he has been every year,” Christiansen said when asked about Perry. “He’s a super-fast, super-slippery runner. A lot of our success will come down to whether or not we’re able to stop him.”
Christiansen’s thoughts were echoed by Army cornerback Elijah Riley and coach Jeff Monken that same day.
“Malcolm Perry is a dynamic player, a real difference-maker,” Monken said. "He’s run and thrown against every team they’ve played. If you’re going to stop the Navy offense, it has to start right there.”
Perry has amassed 2,527 yards and 25 touchdowns — rushing for 1,500 and 18 scores, while passing for another 1,027 and 6 TDs. He is almost assured of surpassing Will Worth (2,595 in 2016) as the single-season school record-holder in that category.
Perry also needs 88 yards to break the single-season school record for rushing (1,587 yards), which was set way back in 1983 by All-America tailback Napoleon McCallum.
Monken had some graduate assistants break down film of all 11 Navy games to determine how exactly how Perry was gaining his yardage. Their report produced an interesting statistic: Navy’s electrifying senior quarterback has rolled up 420 yards on called pass plays.
“We tracked his yardage on called pass plays when he didn’t throw the ball. Almost a third of his yardage came when he tucked the ball and ran. That’s a ton of scrambling yards,” Monken said.
Army’s sixth-year coach thinks there is an easy explanation — Perry is dangerous in the open field. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder’s combination of speed, quickness and ankle-breaking moves leaves defenders grasping for air.
“Malcolm is really hard to tackle. You think the defense is going to get him down and he finds a way to get extra yardage,” Monken said. “There’s been times on pass plays when he pulled it down and just outran everybody for 75 yards.”
Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo has stated many times that Perry’s stellar play is one of the major reasons why 23rd-ranked Navy boasts a 9-2 record one year after finishing 3-10.
Niumatalolo also made it clear there have been many games when Perry put the Midshipmen on his back and led them to victory. Narrow victories over service academy rival Air Force (34-25) and American Athletic Conference foes Tulane (41-38) and SMU (35-28) were the most obvious examples.
Navy’s 12th-year head coach noted that Army is not the first opponent to make stopping Perry a priority. Few have succeeded, evidenced by the fact he set a single-season school record by rushing for 100 yards or more in nine games.
“That is nothing new. Every team we’ve played has done that. Defensive coordinators are going to game-plan for Malcolm,” Niumatalolo said. “We’re an option team. We take whatever the defense gives us. Nobody understands that concept better than Malcolm.”
Perry has been far from a one-man show, having done a superb job of reading the defensive and distributing the ball. The Tennessee native has developed into an effective passer, completing 54 percent of attempts for 1,027 yards and six scores.
Foremost among the other ballcarriers is fullback Jamale Carothers. The sophomore sensation with the breakaway speed stands second on the squad in rushing with 637 yards and 13 touchdowns in seven games.
CJ Williams has been the most productive slotback with 264 rushing yards and 210 receiving yards. Tazh Maloy, the leading rusher among slotbacks, suffered a season-ending injury against SMU. Wide receiver Mychal Cooper, who leads the Mids with 15 catches for 355 yards and two touchdowns, sat out the Houston game with an injury and is questionable.
Niumatalolo said he feels much better going into the biggest game of the year with a home run hitter like Perry. The slightly built senior was able to play in every game, fighting through several nagging ailments.
“I was very happy to beat Houston, and I was extremely grateful that Malcolm came out of that game healthy,” Niumatalolo said.
Army cannot say the same about its own outstanding senior quarterback. Kelvin Hopkins got hurt against Michigan then missed the next two games. The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder was also knocked out of the Hawaii game on Nov. 30.
A year ago, Hopkins became the first Army quarterback to surpass 1,000 yards rushing and passing in the same season. The North Carolina native comes into the Army-Navy game with a team-high 706 rushing yards and only 570 passing yards.
“It’s definitely tough when you’re dealing with injuries and don’t feel like you can play at the level that you’re capable of playing,” Hopkins said. “I’ve got one game left in my career. For the Army-Navy game, I will try to be the best Kelvin Hopkins possible. For the last game of my career I’ve got to lay it all on the line.”
As a fellow option quarterback, Hopkins appreciates what Perry accomplished this season in being named American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Perry is the fifth quarterback in Navy history to rush and pass for 1,000 yards or more in the same season.
“Special player, always been that way. I felt that from the first time I saw Malcolm. We always knew he was a problem,” Hopkins said. “Just a great runner and one of the fastest players I’ve seen in-person.
“I’ve watched Malcolm a lot on film and he’s doing a great job of running the option. I hope our defense can contain him. To look across the field and see someone performing at a high level like that is very impressive,” Hopkins added.
Figuring out a way to defend Perry is the job of John Loose, who succeeded Jay Bateman as Army defensive coordinator. Bateman, whose schemes limited the Midshipmen to 208 total yards in last year’s meeting, accepted the same position at North Carolina during the offseason.
Loose, who worked under Bateman from 2014-2018, is employing a similar defensive philosophy. This is the second stint at Army for Loose, who previously coached at West Point under coach Bob Sutton.
“They’re still running a lot of the Bateman stuff, but Coach Loose has been around a long time and has his own ideas. You can see on tape they are doing some different things,” Niumatalolo said.
Meanwhile, first-year Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry will get his first shot at stopping the archrival. Newberry is familiar with the triple option from facing it daily in practice while at Kennesaw State, which has former Navy and Georgia Tech assistant Brian Bohannon as coach.
Air Force, the only other option opponent on the schedule, scored 25 points on 376 total yards against Navy.
At one point this season, Navy ranked 16th and 21st nationally in scoring defense and total defense — allowing an average of 18.8 points and 286.2 yards. Coming off three straight high-scoring games, the Midshipmen have fallen to No. 33 in total defense (342.4 yards) and No. 47 in scoring defense (24.2 points).
“(Newberry) has done a great job and completely changed their style of defense. He and Jay Bateman are very similar as far as philosophy,” Monken said. “Now with (Newberry), Navy is very similar to what we’re doing. We’re almost mirror images on both sides of the ball.”
Newberry, who worked under Bateman at Elon, disagrees with that assessment.
“We’re not Jay Bateman’s defense against the option by any means,” Newberry maintained. “We’ll defend it out of an even and odd front, do some different things in terms of coverage.”
Fullback Connor Slomka and Sandon McCoy have combined to rush for 1,192 yards and 18 touchdowns. Kell Walker is the most dangerous slotback with 421 yards on 53 carries (7.3 average).
“It’s a quarterback-fullback driven offense. They’ll hit it up in there for two and three yards to get themselves in third and manageable and will go for it on fourth down. Army does a great job of holding the ball and staying on the field,” Newberry said.
Newberry noted the Black Knights will employ unbalanced formations. If Hopkins is not 100%, Monken is not afraid to hand the reins to sophomore Jabari Laws, who has rushed for 484 yards.
“Hopkins is obviously a really good quarterback. We’ve seen that in-person. I’m expecting Hopkins to start at quarterback, but if he doesn’t the other kid can get the job done,” Niumatalolo said. “When the other kid has gotten in there he has played well. I don’t imagine they will change much who they are based off who is playing quarterback.”
NAVY VS. ARMY
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Saturday, 3 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 1090 AM, 1430 AM