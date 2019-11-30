Mike Aresco is trying to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with family at home. However, the American Athletic Conference commissioner is having a hard time enjoying himself because he’s angry and agitated.
Aresco hasn’t been happy since Tuesday night when the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released. Memphis and Cincinnati did not move up even though both were coming off impressive victories.
Navy was left out of the rankings despite upsetting SMU, which was No. 25 in the previous College Football Playoff poll. The Midshipmen boast an 8-2 record entering Saturday night’s American Athletic Conference regular season finale at Houston.
“Navy absolutely should have been in this week’s rankings and the fact it wasn’t is very disturbing,” Aresco told The Capital on Wednesday. “Navy beats a really good SMU team that was ranked and gets no credit whatsoever for doing so.”
Aresco is growing more and more concerned about what he considers “a double-standard” in terms of how the CFP committee evaluates programs from the self-proclaimed Power Five conferences and those from the so-called Group of Five.
Power Five schools with three and four losses are No. 21 through 24 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
“All the P5 teams get the benefit of the doubt even when they have two, three and four losses,” Aresco said. “You have a Virginia Tech team with three losses that doesn’t have any quality wins and was beaten badly by Duke, which is not having a good season. USC doesn’t deserve to be in there with four losses and zero quality wins.”
Meanwhile, Navy was overlooked despite having just two losses, both of which came on the road to ranked teams. Navy lost at No. 18 Memphis 35-23 on Sept. 26 and was beaten soundly by No. 16 Notre Dame, 52-20, on Nov. 16.
Aresco does not understand why Navy’s subsequent 35-28 upset of No. 25 SMU did not resonate with the committee.
“There is no way that Navy should not be ranked considering its body of work this season,” Aresco said. “Navy is a very good team that has two road losses to quality opponents, but counters that with a bunch of quality wins. Navy beat Air Force, which is obviously one of the best teams in the Mountain West Conference.
“It’s the same story with Navy that it was previously with SMU, which was ranked way too low when it only had one loss – on the road at Memphis,” Aresco said. “Frankly, it’s the same situation with where Memphis and Cincinnati, which are stuck in the same spot week after week. There is clearly a double standard at work.”
Aresco does not feel the College Football Playoff committee is accounting for the various computer rankings that show the American is virtually equal to the Atlantic Coast Conference in all the key categories such as strength of schedule and quality wins. What about the fact the AAC has posted 44 victories over Power Five opponents since 2014?
“I’ve been taking the committee to task on the methodology because our league is really good from top to bottom and we’re not getting credit for it,” Aresco said. “I needed to talk about this because it’s reached a tipping point. Unfortunately, we just can’t seem to generate the respect for our conference that has been earned and is deserved.”
Aresco also does not believe the American is being judged fairly in comparison to the other Group of Five conferences – Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West and Sun Belt. Mountain West pace-setter Boise State (11-1) is 20th in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Sun Belt standard-bearer Appalachian State (11-1) is No. 25.
Memphis beat Cincinnati on Friday afternoon and the two schools will now meet again next Saturday in the American Athletic Conference championship game. It is entirely possible the Bearcats and Tigers could both finish with two losses, opening the door for Boise State to receive the lone Group of Five berth into a New Year’s Six Bowl.
That possible scenario greatly concerns Aresco, who believes a two-loss American representative is more deserving than Boise State, which was beaten by independent Brigham Young University. That is the same BYU that lost to South Florida (4-8, 2-6), the fourth-place team in the East Division of the American Athletic Conference.
“If we had a two-loss Memphis, Cincinnati or Navy win our championship there is no doubt in my mind that would be the best team in the G5 and should be in the Cotton Bowl,” Aresco said. “It would be utterly unfair for Boise to finish ahead of any of our top three teams. I think the facts are clearly on our side in that conversation and for some reason it hasn’t translated.”
Boise State narrowly escaped against Marshall (14-7) on the blue turf at Albertsons Stadium. Cincinnati pounded Marshall by a score of 52-14.
“Why in any way is BYU a good loss for Boise? Also, Boise barely gets by Marshall and Cincinnati beats Marshall by 38 points,” Aresco said. “There should be a link to all these scores and results, but I don’t think the committee is looking closely enough at these things.”
This season, the American is 14-1 head-to-head against the other Group of Five conferences with the lone loss coming when Temple was beaten by Buffalo of the Mid-American, 38-22, on Sept. 21.
“We also have a bad situation when it comes to the G5. We’re clearly the superior conference in terms of every metric, yet somehow our schools wind up not much ahead of them or behind them, which I find hard to believe,” Aresco said.
“We’re way ahead of the others on strength of schedule, Power Five wins and everything else, but none of this is being applied to the American. Why are we not getting credit for being by far the strongest G5 conference?”
Naturally, Aresco does not believe Appalachian State should be in the College Football Playoff rankings ahead of Navy. While the Midshipmen’s losses came on the road against ranked opponents, the Mountaineers were upset at home by Georgia Southern (6-5).
Appalachian State supporters point to a pair of wins against Power Five schools, but those came against North Carolina (5-6) and South Carolina (4-8).
“Why is Navy behind an Appalachian State team that lost to Georgia Southern at home? Appalachian State doesn’t have anywhere near the strength of schedule that Navy does, not even close,” Aresco said. “Appalachian State beat two P5 teams that have losing records. They are playing teams in that conference that have 1-9 or 2-8 records. I’m trying to inject facts into this conversation, and nobody seems to be willing to listen.”