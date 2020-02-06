Navy men’s basketball slide continues with home loss to American

Navy and visiting American came into Wednesday night’s Patriot League matchup looking to reverse downward trends. Both men’s basketball teams had lost two of the last three games.
The Eagles headed back to Washington, D.C. with an uplifting road victory. Meanwhile, the Midshipmen were left contemplating what’s gone wrong since a 5-2 start to conference action.
Junior guard Jamir Harris scored a game-high 19 points on the strength of five 3-pointers to lead American to a 62-54 victory over Navy before a sparse crowd of 623 at Alumni Hall.
Senior point guard Sa’eed Nelson put together a superb all-around performance with 13 points, eight assists and five rebounds for American (10-11, 7-4), which moved into a tie for third place in the Patriot League.
Junior swingman Stacy Beckton Jr. made all three of his shots from beyond the arc in adding 15 points for American, which outscored Navy 12-3 over the final five minutes of the game. Senior center Mark Gasperini netted 10 points to give the Eagles four players in double figures and grabbed six rebounds.
“We didn’t score down the stretch. We just didn’t make any baskets," Navy head coach Ed DeChellis said. “We had 51 points with 5:16 to go in the game and ended with 54. We just couldn’t score any points the rest of the way.”
Junior point guard Cam Davis scored 13 points to pace Navy (12-10, 6-5), which fell into a tie for fifth place in the conference. Davis struggled shooting the ball, making just 4 of 11 field goal attempts.
“We’ve got ourselves in a pickle and now we have to try to work out way out of it,” said DeChellis, who didn’t hesitate when asked what Navy needs to do to get things turned around.
“You’ve got to play better. Individually, we have to play better. We have to shoot the ball better. We have to take care of the basketball better. I’ve got to figure out a way to help them,” he added.
Navy now travels to Hamilton, New York to take on first-place Colgate (18-6, 9-2) on Saturday.
“We have to figure out how to get out of this little downturn. We’ll bounce back. We’ll get back on the court tomorrow and Friday then see if we can get something done up at Colgate," DeChellis said.
Senior center Evan Wieck warmed up late in the second half and finished with 12 points and six rebounds for the Midshipmen, who allowed the Eagles to shoot almost 48 percent from the floor. Wieck had a solid floor game that also included three assists and two steals.
John Carter Jr. scored all 10 of his points in the first half and ultimately saw his shooting slump continue. The sophomore swingman finished 4-for-12 from the field, including 2-for-8 from 3-point range.
“You shoot 22 percent from three and it’s very, very challenging. And we did not get to the free throw line like we had hoped,” said DeChellis, noting Navy attempted just five foul shots.
Nelson scored 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting and also swiped two steals as American took a 31-29 halftime lead. Harris hit a couple early 3-pointers to help take the Eagles to a 16-4 lead with just over six minutes elapsed.
“Obviously, we didn’t start the game very well and that was very disappointing," DeChellis bemoaned. “We just turned the ball over so much and gave them open layups. They weren’t even turnovers in which we could get back and play defense.”
Carter was the catalyst of a Navy comeback, sinking 4 of 5 field goal attempts — two of which were from beyond the arc — in scoring 10 points to spark a 15-2 run that gave the home team a brief 19-18 lead.
A nice spin dribble led to a lefty layup by sophomore swingman Greg Summers as Navy opened the second half with a 6-0 run to grab a 35-31 advantage. Momentum was short-lived for the Midshipmen with Harris hitting two more treys during an 13-3 run as the Eagles regained a six-point lead (44-38) at the 12:14 mark.
American went nine possessions without scoring and that enabled Navy to rally again. Wieck scored inside off three deep post-ups to fuel an 11-0 run that suddenly put the Mids ahead 49-44 with 6:38 remaining in the game.
Typical of the back-and-forth nature of the contest, American responded with a 10-2 run that began with back-to-back 3-pointers by Harris and Beckton. Gasperini got free inside for consecutive easy layups and the visitors retook the lead, 54-51, with 2:41 to go.
Davis could only make 1 of 2 free throws on the other end and a strong driving layup by Nelson increased the American lead to 56-52 with 1:39 left.
Navy fouled five times in the backcourt to get in position of being able to force a one-and-one situation if necessary. American called timeout after getting the ball across midcourt and Nelson wound up creating for Gasperini, whose layup made it 58-52 with 44 seconds on the clock.
“I thought we had a pretty darn good chance to win the game when we got up and had the ball,” DeChellis said. “We just didn’t score. We also didn’t guard the way we needed to. We let them come down and bang a couple big threes.”
Just very disappointing on our end.