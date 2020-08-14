American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco says league plans to play football this fall

It was suggested by many in the national media that new concerns about the impact COVID-19 can have on internal organs, especially the heart, were a game-changer for Big Ten and Pac-12 officials. Foremost among the potential side effects was myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle and is usually caused by a viral infection. A severe case can weaken the heart, which can lead to heart failure, abnormal heartbeat, and sudden death.