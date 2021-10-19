American Athletic Conference reportedly set to expand with six Conference USA schools under consideration

Texas-San Antonio is in the midst of a breakout football season, off to a 7-0 start and having just earned the first national ranking in program history. Charlotte has come a long way since starting a football program at the Football Bowl Championship level in 2013, qualifying for the Bahamas Bowl in 2019. Florida Atlantic improved in a hurry under coach Lane Kiffin, who led the program from 2017 to 2019, and finished first in its division of Conference USA twice.