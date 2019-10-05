It ended with the entire Navy football team storming off the sideline and the Brigade of Midshipmen pouring out of the stands right behind them.
Navy outside linebacker Tony Brown scooped and scored following a failed lateral attempt and the announced sellout crowd of 37,957 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium erupted with joy.
Brown’s defensive touchdown as time cemented Navy’s wild and improbable 34-25 victory over Air Force in the first leg of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy series on Saturday in Annapolis.
Air Force was in desperation mode after Navy scored a touchdown to take a 28-25 lead with 23 seconds remaining. Quarterback Malcolm Perry directed an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in 2 minutes, 53 seconds to put the Mids ahead.
Perry capped the impressive march with a 3-yard run as the Midshipmen gained revenge on the Falcons following a 35-7 blowout loss in Colorado Springs last season.
Perry had another big game — rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns while completing 5 of 7 passes for 144 yards. Fullback Nelson Smith ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns for Navy (3-1), which had watched a 21-9 third quarter lead evaporate.
Air Force struck first with Koehnke booting a 42-yard field goal after a strange sequence in which there were two fumbles on the same play. Halfback Kadin Remsberg fumbled and Navy nose guard Jackson Pittman recovered. However, offensive tackle Parker Ferguson ripped the ball away from Pittman during the return and to fumble and Air Force maintained possession.
Navy went nowhere on its initial three possessions, punting twice and losing a fumble. The Midshipmen finally got things going on their fourth possession with Perry completing a 38-yard bomb to Cooper, who stretched out to make a spectacular catch.
Those two connected again on the very next play with Cooper getting wide-open on a wheel route for a 24-yard gain to the Air Force 1-yard line. Smith waltzed into the end zone after taking a quick toss to the left, giving Navy a 7-3 lead at the 13:24 mark of the second quarter.
Navy’s defense forced a three-and-out on the subsequent possession, putting the offense right back in business. Perry took to the air again, throwing a strike down the middle to slotback C.J. Williams for a 22-yard gain.
Moments later, Perry went deep to Cooper for the third time and the 28-yard completion brought the ball to the Air Force 3-yard line. Quick toss was the call on the goal-line again and Smith trotted into the end zone to make it 14-3 with 7:39 remaining in the first half.
Air Force added a 40-yard field goal by Koehnke and trailed 14-6 at intermission.
The Falcons were forced to settle for a third field goal on the opening possession of the second half. Hammond found a big hole on the left side then cutback all the way to the opposite sideline in running 42 yards deep into Navy territory.
However, the defense stiffened in the red zone again and this time Koehnke boomed a career-long 49-yarder to cut the Air Force deficit to 14-9.
Cornerback Michael McMorris had a tackle for loss and outside linebacker Jake Springer sacked Hammond on third down, forcing Air Force to punt from deep in its own territory. Charlie Scott got off a poor 34-yard punt, giving Navy great field position.
The Midshipmen took over at the visitors’ 44-yard line and Perry quickly picked up a first down by turning the corner for a 12-yard run. Three players later, Perry scored from 10 yards out – making one defender miss then getting a great block from Smith to scoot into the end zone and increase the Navy lead to 21-9 with 6:36 to go in the third.
Smith burst through the middle and raced 37 yard to put Navy back in scoring position on its next possession. However, the drive stalled and kicker Bijan Nichols missed a 41-yard field goal that would have given the Mids a 15-point cushion.
A 29-yard pass from Hammond to Remsberg followed by a 15-yard personal foul penalty put Air Force deep into enemy territory in a hurry. Navy’s defense stiffened in the red zone for the fourth time in the game and the Falcons settled for a 26-yard Koehnke field goal that reduced the Navy lead to 21-12.
Perry made an amazing play to pick up a first down on the ensuing possession, scooping up his own fumble on the run and racing 14 yards. However, Perry was shaken up for the second time in the game and had to come out.
Backup Perry Olsen took over at quarterback and immediately had a poor mesh exchange with the fullback. Smith was held responsible for the fumble, but it appeared the quarterback was equally to blame.
Air Force took over at the Navy 37-yard line and only needed eight plays to score its first touchdown. Hammond dove over from the half-yard line and suddenly the Navy advantage was sliced to 21-19 with 7:38 remaining.
Navy desperately needed the offense to awaken from its slumber and put together a time-consuming drive, preferably one that ended with points. It was not to be as Perry missed an open receiver off play-action pass on first down and two straight running plays produced just seven yards.
The Midshipmen had to punt for the fifth time in the game and the Falcons regained possession at their own 28-yard line. Hammond completed a 21-yard pass to Waters on first down. Two plays later, a gadget play worked to perfection with Chance Stevenson taking a handoff then stopping and throwing back across the field to Waters for a 32-yard gain into Navy territory.
Air Force methodically marched the final 35 yards with Birdow barreling in from 1 yard, giving the visitors their first lead since 3-0 early in the first quarter. The Falcons failed on a two-point conversion attempt and it was 25-21 with just 3:15 left.
Navy’s offense, which had done nothing on its last three possessions, suddenly was put in the position of having to drive 75 yards in just over three minutes for a touchdown to win the game. Remarkably, that’s exactly what the Midshipmen did.
NAVY@TULSA
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Latest College Sports
TV: ESPNU Radio: 1090 AM