Navy offense struggles again in 23-3 loss to service academy rival Air Force

Navy fullback James Harris II took the handoff and plowed into the backs of his offensive linemen, falling forward for 1 yard.
Quarterback Xavier Arline faked the handoff to the fullback and carried the ball down the line of scrimmage looking for an opening. There was none, and Arline was dropped for a 1-yard loss.
Arline dropped back to pass on third-and-10 and almost immediately had to scramble, desperately throwing the ball away before taking a sack.
That series was the norm for the Navy offense during Saturday’s service academy showdown against Air Force. The Midshipmen just could not muster many positive plays, due largely to an offensive line that got no movement whatsoever.
Inside linebacker Diego Fagot and the Navy defense did all it could to keep the contest close, but there was no overcoming a disastrous performance by the offense and special teams units.
Fullback Brad Roberts rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns as Air Force defeated Navy, 23-3, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Linebacker TD Blackmon recorded 11 tackles to lead the way for a Falcons defense that dominated from start to finish.
Quarterback Haaziq Daniels managed the game well for Air Force, which finished with 225 total yards after struggling offensively itself for the better part of three quarters. Daniels rushed for 51 yards and completed three passes for 49 yards, just enough to loosen up the defense a bit.
A partisan crowd of 36,997, the 10th-largest in the history of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, watched in disbelief as the Navy offense reverted to the form it showed for most of last season.
For the Midshipmen, the final offensive statistics were sad — 68 total yards and six first downs. The Midshipmen only managed 36 rushing yards and went three-and-out eight times.
Sophomore quarterback Tai Lavatai, the starter in the season opener against Marshall, was unavailable because of a lower body injury. Arline got the call and was unable to direct a single sustained drive.
Arline played just over three quarters and finished with 26 rushing yards on 16 carries. The 5-foot-9, 176-pound sophomore was running for his life on every pass attempt and finished 0-for-5 after repeatedly throwing the ball away to avoid sacks.
Third string quarterback Maasai Maynor entered the game with just over nine minutes remaining and provided a spark, leading the Midshipmen on a 10-play drive that reached the Air Force 7-yard line.
Maynor completed a 15-yard pass to wide receiver Mychal Cooper on first down and the drive was aided by consecutive pass interference penalties on Air Force. However, Maynor sandwiched a pair of sacks around an incomplete pass and a 1-yard gain as Navy turned the ball over on downs.
For the second straight game, special teams miscues hurt the Mids. A 19-yard punt by plebe Kellen Grave de Peralta set up Air Force’s first touchdown, while a roughing the punter penalty led to the second. A bad snap on a punt attempt produced a safety. Navy was fortunate to come away unscathed after Chance Warren fumbled a punt deep in his own territory.
Fagot was all over the field in making 13 tackles to spearhead a Navy defense that played lights out for most of the game. Fellow inside linebacker Will Harbour added nine tackles for the Mids, who forced four three-and-outs and seven punts through nine possessions.
All three Air Force touchdowns came against short fields as a result of a poor punt, the roughing-the-punter penalty and the free kick following the safety.
This may have been a costly loss as Navy’s two starting safeties — Kevin Brennan and Mitch West — both left the game for good with what looked like serious injuries. Inside linebacker Will Harbour also went down but appeared at the post-game press conference and seemed OK.
It was a field-position battle for the entire first quarter into the second with the teams exchanging seven punts. Grave de Peralta made his debut as Navy punter and provided a lift by booming a 50-yarder that flipped the field position as the offense had been backed up deep in its own territory.
Air Force punter Charles Bein blinked first, muffing a snap and rushing a kick that traveled just 12 yards. That put the Navy offense in Air Force territory for the first time all game at the 38-yard line.
Arline picked up 26 yards on a gadget play in which he faked a pitch to the right side then ran an option keeper to the left with fullback Isaac Ruoss as lead blocker. Blackmon dove to trip up Arline, saving a touchdown.
That set up first-and-goal from the 10-yard line and the Midshipmen could not punch it in. Arline lost a yard on first down and two subsequent runs totaled just 5 yards. Kicker Bijan Nichols came on and kicked a 23-yard field goal to give Navy a 3-0 lead at the 10:36 mark of the second quarter.
Navy dodged a bullet after Warren made a bad decision while fielding a long punt. Bein had boomed a 54-yard punt that soared over the head of Warren, who tried to make a tough over-the-shoulder grab. Tight end Kyle Patterson recovered the loose ball to set up Air Force at the home team’s 23-yard line.
However, the Navy defense rose to the occasion and forced a three-and-out. A high snap led to a poor kick by Matthew Dapore, who missed a 35-yard field goal attempt wide left.
Moments later, it was Grave de Peralta’s turn to get off a poor punt – a 19-yarder that set up Air Force at the Navy 43-yard line. Daniels converted a third-and-9 by executing a designed quarterback draw to perfection and racing 15 yards.
Air Force faced third-and-7 moments later and this time combination wing back-receiver Micah Davis gained 15 yards off a pitch. Roberts found a hole on the left side and barreled into the end zone from 3 yards out on third-and-goal and Dapore converted the extra point to give the Falcons a 7-3 lead at halftime.
The third quarter mirrored the first with the Mids and Falcons exchanging six punts. A crucial penalty on the sixth enabled Air Force to score what would be the clinching touchdown.
Navy slotback Daniel Jones was flagged for roughing the punter and the automatic first down gave the Falcons new life at the home team’s 44-yard line. Had the call been running into the punter it would not have been a first down as Air Force faced fourth-and-22.
Three players later, Daniels ran left on an option keeper then suddenly cut back and found a huge hole, racing untouched into the end zone. Safety Taylor Robinson got blocked by Patterson and there was no other defender in sight after Daniels got past the second level.
Sophomore long snapper Cole Williams sailed the ball way over the head of the punter and through the back of the end zone for a safety that increased the Air Force lead to 16-7. After the ensuing free kick, Daniels led the Falcons on a seven-play, 58-yard touchdown drive that put the game away.
NAVY@HOUSTON
Sept. 25, time TBA
Radio: 1430 AM