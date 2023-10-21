Navy football offense a complete mess in 17-6 loss to service academy rival No. 22 Air Force

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Navy quarterback Braxton Woodson is stopped after 2-yard gain on a run in the first quarter against Air Force on Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

As soon as wide receiver Dane Kinamon crossed the goal line to complete a 94-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter, an Air Force assistant working in the press box gleefully shouted: “It’s over!”

That’s how confident the Air Force coaching staff was that Navy could not score a touchdown against its stout defense.

It was the longest play in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium history and put No. 22 Air Force ahead by a touchdown with 14:48 remaining in the first half. It turns out that assistant was right on target as the Navy offense was impotent from start to finish.

Quarterback Zac Larrier was a surprise starter and led an Air Force offense that did just enough to produce a 17-6 victory over Navy before a sellout crowd in Annapolis. Attendance was announced at 38,803, which is a Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium record.

That partisan home audience departed disappointed after watching another disastrous offensive performance. Navy finished with just 124 total yards with most of that coming during a meaningless 78-yard touchdown drive at the tail end of the fourth quarter.

Freshman Braxton Woodson made his first career start and stood no chance in the face of an Air Force defense that totally dominated the line of scrimmage. The Falcons had defenders breaking into the backfield on almost every play.

“I thought defensively they out-physicaled us. We couldn’t sustain blocks on the interior or the perimeter. We just didn’t establish anything along the line of scrimmage,” Navy coach Brian Newberry said. “It was simply not good enough offensively. We got our butts kicked on that side of the ball today.”

Navy had its worst rushing output of the triple-option era with just 22 yards. Woodson finished with -14 yards on 14 attempts, absorbing four sacks and several tackles for loss. It was the lowest amount of rushing yards for Navy since it was held to 20 by San Diego State in 1994.

“When you can’t get the inside running game going, it makes things difficult,” Newberry said. “We have to be able to establish the run game to be successful. We just were not able to do that today. We have to get better fundamentally and be more physical.”

Air Force coach Troy Calhoun had said during the week Larrier would be “out for a while” after he got hurt late in the Wyoming game. It turns out that was mere gamesmanship as Larrier went the distance to help the Falcons take the first leg of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy series.

Air Force has won four straight in the series and five of the past six. The Falcons have won two straight in Annapolis after managing only one victory at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium the previous from 2003 through 2019.

Navy went three-and-out on nine of 14 possessions during the game. The Midshipmen had two other possessions produce only one first down before Riley Riethman took the field for one of his 10 punts. Add two interceptions to the mix and it was a dismal service academy debut for first-year offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut.

The Navy defense stops Air Force quarterback Zac Larrier on a run in the first quarter. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Take away the final touchdown drive and the Midshipmen managed only 46 total yards and five first downs with their inability to move the ball at all meaning they were consistently starting drives deep in their own territory.

Navy’s average starting field position was the 20-yard line. The Midshipmen had six possessions begin at their 16-yard line or worse.

“Field position was a big issue in this game. We were backed up quite a bit in the first half and it felt like we were playing out of our own end zone in the third quarter,” Newberry said. “It was hard to get anything going. We just couldn’t get any momentum. We couldn’t get first downs.”

Woodson was naturally a bit nervous and it didn’t help that he was under constant duress while trying to direct the offense. The 18-year-old freshman attempted six passes and was unable to set his feet on any of them as several Air Force defenders immediately broke into the backfield.

Air Force came into the contest ranked fifth nationally in rushing defense with an average of 77 yards allowed and Navy found out why. Linebackers Johnathan Youngblood and Bo Richter spearheaded an aggressive front seven that absolutely overwhelmed Navy at the point of attack.

Youngblood and Richter combined to record 20 tackles, six of which went for loss. Free safety Trey Taylor added eight tackles for the Falcons, whose three-man defensive line anchored by 310-pound nose guard James Tomasi was overpowering.

“I thought they played lights out on defense. [Richter] was all over the place. He’s a very physical guy and we couldn’t block him,” Newberry said. “I certainly think their defensive line set the tone. At the end of the day, we just didn’t stay on blocks and got out-physicaled across the board.”

Navy’s coaching staff finally decided to make a quarterback change three possessions into the second half, replacing Woodson with senior Tai Lavatai.

Lavatai briefly gave the offense a spark but ultimately did not fare much better than Woodson. He had one possession spoiled by a 15-yard penalty and another ended abruptly by an interception after a pass deflected off the hands of fullback Alex Tecza.

With Navy in desperation mode and passing on every play, Air Force came up with a pick-six that put the finishing touches on the dominant victory. Lavatai’s pass intended for Jayden Umbarger was a bit behind the wide receiver and glanced off his fingertips. Air Force linebacker Alec Mock was in perfect position to pick off the deflected ball and raced 18 yards the other way for a touchdown.

“The decision to get Tai in was based on flow of the game. We just needed a change and were trying to find a spark,” Newberry said. “I felt like we needed to start throwing the football there and Tai’s been pretty good in those situations.”

Lavatai left the Charlotte game after just one possession after aggravating a rib injury, but was able to practice during the week. Newberry said the coaching staff went with Woodson based on practice performance.

“We’d invested a significant amount of time in Braxton [working] with the first group and felt like he had a really good week of practice,” Newberry said. “We were excited about where he was at and the progress he was making.”

Navy’s offensive struggles were in stark contrast to a defense that was outstanding other than the one long pass play. Inside linebacker Colin Ramos recorded 11 tackles and nose guard Donald “Biscuit” Berniard as the Midshipmen limited the the Falcons to eight first downs.

Tackle Clay Cromwell and end Justin Reed made eight tackles apiece as the defensive line did yeoman work in shutting down an Air Force rushing attack that entered leading the nation with 334 yards per game. Fullback Emmanuel Michel (69 yards) was the only ball carrier to have much success as the Falcons were held to 137 rushing yards.

“I thought we played really well defensively,” said Newberry, noting that Air Force struggled running the ball. “On the defensive side of the ball, we probably did enough today to give ourselves a chance to win.”

Neither team was able to do much during the first half. Air Force had four punts, a missed field goal and fumble on seven possessions. Navy went three-and-out on six of its seven possessions and picked up just one first down in the first half.

Navy quarterback Braxton Woodson is stopped by Air Force’s Payton Zdroik in the first quarter. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

However, Air Force took a 7-0 halftime lead thanks to one lightning bolt type of play. Kinamon got matched up against Navy outside linebacker Luke Pirris on a wheel route and blew right past him to get wide-open in the flat.

Larrier lobbed a perfect pass that hit Kinamon in stride and the speedster had nothing but green artificial turf between himself and the end zone. It turned out that 94-yard scoring strike provided all the points the Falcons would need.

Woodson seemed overwhelmed and the Navy offensive line was beaten badly at the point of attack throughout the first half. The Midshipmen managed only 20 total yards and spent most of the half backed up deep in their own territory.

Air Force added to its lead in the third quarter thanks to great field position and a pass interference penalty against Navy safety Rayuan Lane. The Falcons started their second possession of the second half at their own 42-yard line and took a deep shot on second down.

Lane got tangled up with wide receiver Jared Roznos and the resulting 15-yard infraction moved the ball to the Navy 36. The Falcons picked up one first down and that was good enough to set up kicker Matthew Dapore for a 40-yard field goal that made it 10-0 with 5:55 left in the third quarter.

Navy took two sacks on the subsequent possession and Riethman had to punt from deep in his own end zone for at least the third time in the game. He only got off a 32-yard punt and that set up Air Force at the home team’s 34.

However, the Midshipmen dodged a bullet when the Falcons were unable to get off a field goal attempt while they had the strong wind at their backs. Time expired in the third quarter while they were trying to get lined up and Dapore had to attempt a 35-yard field goal into the stiff wind to start the fourth quarter.

A fumbled snap by the holder didn’t help as Dapore hit the upright for his second missed field goal of the game. Lavatai took over at quarterback for the next Navy possession and his experience seemed to settle the offense.

Lavatai completed a 9-yard pass to wide receiver Camara Williams on his second play from scrimmage and that was the longest gain of the game for Navy. The Mids picked up two first downs and momentarily moved into enemy territory for the first time all game.

Lavatai threw a strike to wide receiver Nathan Kent for an apparent 14-yard gain to the Air Force 38. However, a questionable illegal block penalty on Tecza nullified the play and the 15-yard penalty brought the ball back to the Navy 32 and set up third-and-23.

Tecza delivered the block directly to the hip of a defender and it took place inside the tackle box, which means it should not have been a penalty.

Navy at Temple

Saturday, Nov. 4, TBA

TV: TBA

Radio: 1430 AM