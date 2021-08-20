Air Force football unveils alternate uniforms for Sept. 11 showdown with service academy rival Navy

Air Force football will will honor the B-52 Stratofortress with the alternate uniforms it is wearing for the Sept. 11 showdown with service academy rival Navy. This is the latest in the Air Power Legacy Series uniform, which debuted in 2016.
This year’s Army-Air Force football game is being played a month earlier than normal because the service academies felt the rivalry would help commemorate the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.
The helmet is designed after the B-52s that flew in Operation Linebacker II and are painted in the Air Force Southeast Asia camo with USAF on one wing and the roundel on the other.
The Strategic Air Command adorns the front right chest of the uniform while the name plate uses the orange outline with the airport codes for Andersen AFB, U Tapo and the 7th Bomber Wing patch to represent all former B-52 units.
The left pant leg features 11 B-52 plane silhouettes representing the 11 days of bombing during the conflict. The right pant leg has the tail flash of the plane and the number on each player’s pant leg matches their uniform number for the first time in the history of the series.
The B-52 was prominently featured in the Linebacker II conflict, which was the operational nickname for the resumption of full-scale bombing and mining of North Vietnam.
In 1972, the enemy had grown stronger and the outlook for American forces was extremely bleak. Supplied by the Soviet Union and China, the North Vietnamese had built up one of the strongest and most extensive air defense systems in the world. The U.S. ground presence had been reduced to roughly 26,000 troops.
Attempts at diplomacy were failing and it was becoming increasingly clear that the North Vietnamese were stalling at the negotiation table.
Operation Linebacker I, which ran from May to October of 1972, had been successful in pushing the North Vietnamese out of South Vietnam and restarting peace talks, but when bombings were suspended in October it was taken as a sign of weakness and provided opportunity for the Viet Cong to recover and strengthen their defense.
In December 1972, the president gave the order to commence a three-day “maximum effort” campaign against the North Vietnamese forces. This was the first time in conflict that the Air Force was allowed to bomb strategic targets in a concentrated effort.
Under the command of the Strategic Air Command and executed by the 7th Air Force, Linebacker II was a concerted team effort. During the day, F-111s and other Air Force aircraft flew preemptive strikes against air defenses including SAM sites and airfields, while at night the B-52s would fly to drop their payloads on targets in Hanoi and Haiphong.
The United States paid a price for the accomplishments of Linebacker II. During the bombing raids, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy aircraft encountered intense enemy defensive actions that resulted in the loss of 26 aircraft in the 12-day period.
Air Force losses included 15 B-52s, two F-4s, two F-111s and one HH-53 search and rescue helicopter. Navy losses included two A-7s, two A-6s, one RA-5 and one F-4. Seventeen of these losses were attributed to the SA-2 missiles, three of daytime MiG attacks, three to antiaircraft artillery and three to unknown causes.
A new strategy was conceived in which the bombers would fly to targets at different altitudes from different headings. The change in strategy and intensity of the assault was extremely successful and provided a boost in morale for American Prisoners of War in Vietnam who heard the booms and knew freedom was coming. Linebacker II directly led to the return of POWs.
The eighth day of the bombings on Dec. 26th proved to be one of the most successful with 78 B-52s in four waves attacking Hanoi simultaneously from four different directions, while 42 bombers in three waves struck Haiphong. Nearly 10,000 bombs were dropped in a matter of minutes by the largest single wave of B-52s ever amassed.
Air Power Legacy Series History
1. The Air Power Legacy Series began in the 2016 season with the football team wearing an alternate uniform to celebrate the Tiger Shark teeth nose-art which has been represented on multiple Air Force aircraft dating back to World War II. During the WWII era, fighter plane pilots were called “Flying Tigers” and were part of the U.S. Army Air Corps, which later became the Air Force. The helmets worn for the game featured a shark-teeth design like those painted on the aircraft.
2. While 2016 focused on the past, the Falcons honored the present, and future, of air power in 2017 with the F-35 theme. The F-35 completed its first flight in 2006. In 2012, the F-35 program increased to 30 aircraft. In 2016, the F-35A was declared combat ready by Gen. Hawk Carlisle, the commander of the Air Combat Command. The helmet had five different designs. On one side of every helmet will be the familiar Air Force logo often seen on aircraft, which includes the length-wise bars intersecting the roundel. On the other side was a decal representing one of the five Air Force F-35-A operational fighter squadrons in the Air Force.
3. The team honored the AC-130 in 2018. The helmet featured the AC-130 on one side, plus squadron patches on the other. The AC-130 gunship is a heavily armed, long-endurance ground-attack variant of the C-130 Hercules transport fixed-wing aircraft. It carries a wide array of anti-ground oriented weapons that are integrated with sophisticated sensors, navigation, and fire-control systems. Unlike other military fixed-wing aircraft, the AC-130 relies on visual targeting. Because its large profile and low operating altitudes (around 7,000 feet) make it an easy target, it usually flies close air support missions at night.
4. Air Force honored the C-17, a large military transport in 2019. The C-17 commonly performs tactical and strategic airlift missions, transporting troops and cargo throughout the world; additional roles include medical evacuation and airdrop duties. The C-17 is designed to operate from runways as short as 3,500 feet and as narrow as 90 feet.
5. The Falcons honored the Tuskegee Airmen with the 2020 edition that was worn against Navy. The uniform was gray with black lettering. The chrome base gray helmet featured the P-51 aircraft flown by the Tuskegee Airmen in combat with signature red tails and nose that helped identify the group. The helmet featured the four squadron emblems for the 99th, 100th, 301st and 302nd fighter squadrons. The pants featured an authentic stenciled information graphic on the side.