AAC commissioner Mike Aresco continues crusade to eliminate the Power 5 designation at conference’s media day

American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco continued his crusade to rid the college football world of the Power Five label Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

Speaking at the start of the AAC football Media Day, Aresco reiterated his argument that the Power Five-Group of Five divide among conferences was manufactured by the media. He said there is more distance between the second and third conferences in the Football Bowl Subdivision than there is between the third and the American.

“As you know, I am pushing for the abolition of the Power Five nomenclature as it is manufactured and inaccurate in the world of an expanded playoff, realignment and media rights,” Aresco said. “We should not tolerate a caste system. This is flat-out wrong and I call on the media and the P5 to support doing away with it. There are 10 FBS conferences and any division at five is unhealthy.”

Aresco highlighted many of the AAC’s achievements on the football field over the past decade. Conference teams have played in a New Year’s Six bowl eight of the last 10 years — winning four. In 2021, Cincinnati became the first Group of Five program to make the College Football Playoff.

AAC members have posted 63 wins over Power Five opponents. Five American schools have finished the season ranked in the Associated Press Top 10. Last season, Tulane upset No. 10 USC in the Cotton Bowl to finish 12-2 and ranked ninth nationally.

“It is hard to understand how some in the media have continued to call [the AAC] a non-power or mid-major conference. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Aresco said. “This conference will continue to achieve at the highest level. We will continue to upset the P5 narrative.”

Aresco insisted the American has been and remains a “Power” conference and has clearly separated itself from the other so-called Group of Five conferences (Mid-American, Mountain West, Sun Belt and Conference USA). He believes success on the field, not money, should not be the determining factor in those designations.

“We refuse to embrace a stereotype that our achievements have clearly put a lie to,” he said. “College football comprises a big tent and upward mobility should be applauded, not ignored or denigrated. If money were the only determinant of power or elite status, then why play the games?”

Aresco said the AAC will continue to campaign to be recognized as an autonomy conference by the NCAA. He believes the conference has earned that designation and belongs with the other five conferences granted a measure of autonomy in passing NCAA legislation.

Tuesday marked the beginning of a new era for American Athletic Conference football as six schools officially joined the conference in 2023. With the additions of Alabama-Birmingham, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice and Texas-San Antonio the AAC now has 14 football-playing members.

Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston left the AAC for the Big 12 Conference. Navy is one of eight holdovers along with East Carolina, Memphis, South Florida, SMU, Temple, Tulane and Tulsa.

“Today is about our future. There are new names and collegiate sports brands joining our membership. These schools, along with our long-standing members, own a competitive DNA specific and proven in the American,” Aresco said. “Our American Athletic Conference DNA is marked by Do Not Accept, Do Not Allow, Do Not Acquiesce to the manufactured labels and media mantras currently dividing college sports. The DNA of this conference is our proven ability to compete and win at the highest level.”

Aresco also addressed two major overarching issues that have changed the college football landscape — the transfer portal along with name, image and likeness. He expressed concern about state laws that seek to deprive the NCAA of its authority or enforcement power. He believes federal legislation is needed that prohibits states from negating NCAA rules and protocols.

According to Aresco, eliminating the year in residency requirement for first-time transfers, combined with NIL, has created a “perfect storm.” Having to sit out a season caused student-athletes to think harder about whether to transfer, he said.

Aresco noted that immediate freedom of movement has resulted in unfettered free agency, tampering and roster instability. Each year, hundreds of college football players enter the transfer portal and ultimately do not find a landing spot.

“The battle we need to fight now is for national rule-making through the NCAA, which would also encompass NIL. We need simple, easy-to-understand rules for NIL,” Aresco said. “We can permit all forms of NIL monetization for our student-athletes, but we should target obvious recruiting abuses — money paid without a real NIL quid pro quo — with significant penalties for violations by schools and donors.”

First-year Navy coach Brian Newberry applauded Aresco’s comments regarding NIL and the transfer portal.

“Certainly, there has to be a better way to do things for college football and our student-athletes. Some things need to change and be different,” Newberry said.