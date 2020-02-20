American sweeps Navy in men’s, women’s basketball

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senior point guard Sa’eed Nelson scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while forward Stacy Beckton Jr. added 15 points to lead American to a 71-62 Patriot League victory over Navy on Wednesday night at Bender Arena.
American (14-12 overall, 10-5 Patriot League) moves into a second-place tie with Boston University, who lost to Lafayette on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Navy (13-13, 7-8) falls into a sixth-place tie with Bucknell.
Sophomore swingman Greg Summers led the Midshipmen with 18 points and eight rebounds, while junior center Evan Wieck was the only other player in double figures with 12 points. Summers got to the line 15 times on Wednesday night, making 12.
Navy shot just 40 percent from the field (21-52) and 18 percent from behind the three-point arc (3-17).
“I thought we played really good basketball for the first 24 minutes,” Navy head coach Ed DeChellis said. “Over the final 16 minutes we didn’t play good enough on the defensive end to win the game. We gave up 48 points in the second half and let them shoot 54% from the field. We can’t do that and expect to beat anybody. We need to regroup and get ready for Army on Saturday.”
Navy, which led 25-23 at the half, started the second half by outscoring the Eagles, 10-7, to take a 35-30 lead on a three-point play by Summers with 15:54 left.
The Mids still led by three at 41-38 with 12:49 remaining when Wieck scored in the paint, but American would answer with an 11-2 run, with nine of those points coming from Nelson, over the next 4:47 to take a 49-43 lead with 8:02 remaining.
The Mids would cut the American lead to three points on three different occasions, the final time with 4:19 remaining when Summers made two free throws to make it 56-53, but American would close out the game on a 15-9 run to pull away for the nine point victory and a sweep of the season series.
Nelson, who is making a strong case to be the Patriot League Player of the Year, once again was in the middle of a big American run scoring nine of their final 15 points.
Navy will travel to West Point on Saturday as part of a doubleheader that will be televised nationally by CBS Sports Network. Action gets underway with the women’s game at 11 a.m with the men’s contest expected to start at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Navy Women’s Basketball: Senior point guard Mary Kate Ulasewicz scored 15 points to pace Navy in a 48-40 home loss to American University on Wednesday night.
Senior guard Morgan Taylor was Navy’s next highest scorer with just five points in the defensive struggle. Junior Jasmine Bishop came off the bench to grab a team-high seven rebounds for the Midshipmen (7-18, 2-12 Patriot League).
Trailing 44-38 with six minutes to go in the game, Navy held American (10-14, 6-8 PL) to four total points down the stretch. However, the Mids only mustered two points of their own as they fell before their home crowd at Alumni Hall.
“We talk about how we have to put together a little more of a complete game, but we didn’t do that tonight,” head coach Stefanie Pemper said. “We never got that hot hand on offense, but you want to give players chances hoping that they will become hot, but that never happened tonight. The story of the game was our shooting percentage.”
Navy Baseball: Junior Ryan Duffey went 3-for-4 with a couple RBIs as Navy won its home opener over Coppin State, 6-1, on Wednesday at Max Bishop Stadium.
Senior Zach Biggers drove in two runs for Navy (3-1), which has won three straight home openers. Freshman Reece Early made his first career start and went five innings, allowing one run on four hits to pace a pitching staff that notched 10 strikeouts without a walk.
Sophomores Colin Jones and Trent Topping along with junior Trey Braithwaite teamed to work four perfect innings with a combined eight strikeouts to seal the victory.
“Our pitching has done a really good job the last three games to give us opportunities late in the game and get a two- or three-run innings and stretch the lead out, which is good to see,” head coach Paul Kostacopoulos said. “I thought we did a good job today with plate discipline. They did not throw a ton of strikes, but we did not chase a ton of balls either and swing for outs.”
Navy is now set to take on Air Force for a three-game series at the Freedom Classic. Following a schedule change, the three-game series will now be played Saturday and Sunday in Kinston, N.C.