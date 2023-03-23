Dulaney, Loch Raven, Towson boys lacrosse squads ready to return to state tournament

Towson's Bennett Chambers returns for his senior season in the midfield for the Generals. Chambers had two goals in the Generals' 16-2 season-opening victory over Eastern Tech. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

New head coaches take over at Loch Raven and Towson, while Dulaney’s Kyle Fiat returns for his 13th season. All three squads lost in the state quarterfinals last year with higher goals this spring.

Towson’s Phil Rossetti now guides the Generals, while Nolan Kent take over for Loch Raven. Kent, a 2015 Loch Raven graduate, will have some familiar faces on the sidelines, including 2015 Raider alum Ed Countryman and 2018 Loch Raven graduate Zach Gardner, who is the JV head coach. Kent, an assistant last season, switches roles with Countryman.

Read on to see who will be making highlights this season.

Towson junior goalie Alex Hochrein returns for the Generals, who lost in the state quarterfinals last season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Dulaney

Coach: Kyle Fiat, 13th season

Last season: 11-6, regional champions, lost to Broadneck in state semifinals

Players to watch: Dulaney returns multiple players on the defensive side with seniors Drew Dannenfelser (LSM), Jack Maclaren, Leo Hale and junior Sean Center leading the way. Senior Sam Shannon, juniors Cooper Magday and Evan Mowbray and sophomore Jacob Murray will also play significant roles. Sophomore Hugh Debrabander will get the early season nod in the goal.

On offense, the Lions return senior midfielder Chris Esslinger, junior midfielder Ryan Grogan, senior attackmen Braeden Colegrove and Liam Holman. Senior Jake Muneses and sophomore Anthony Anselmi are returning offensive players who will find time on the offensive side. There will be plenty of opportunities for younger offensive players to take ownership of the remaining spots.

Dannenfelser is a returning All-American defender who plays with an exceptional IQ, a rare skill-set, and a motor that never quits. I’m not sure that I can fully express the role he will play in all aspects of the game for us this spring. To have an LSM impact the game as much as Drew does is fun to watch and priceless to have. He is a game changer on the defensive side of the field.

Coach’s outlook: “I anticipate there being strong competition in Baltimore County this spring between Catonsville, Hereford, Towson and Dulaney. All four programs lost significant players from last year’s teams, but continue to develop their programs to fill holes that were left from 2022.”

First game: Hereford at Dulaney, March 24, 4 p.m.

Towson's Patrick Corbett chases Catonsville's Johnny Bolster in action last season. Corbett, a junior, will be a long stick midfielder for the Generals this season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Loch Raven

Coach: Nolan Kent, first year

Last season: 10-5, lost to Fallston in state quarterfinals

Players to watch: Seniors Jacob Shamer (M), Sam Bell (D), Wilkes Iwanicki (G), Matt Naldony (D) and juniors Max Krassauskas (M) and Collin Naldony (D).

Coach’s outlook: “This season I expect our team to have one of the best defenses in the region and be a very tough team to score goals against. Our offense is led by midfielders Shamer and Krassauskas, who are threats to score any time the ball is in their sticks. I am expecting big things from attackmen Owen Scherr and Joe Onyijen.

First game: Defeated Joppatowne, 11-1

Towson

Coach: Phil Rossetti, first year

Last season: 10-5, lost to Linganore in state quarterfinals

Players to watch: Seniors Will Kennedy (A), Nick Dance (M), Boomer Osborn (D), Parker Hersch (D), Hayden Celio (A), Bennett Chambers (M) and Matt Donohue (M), juniors Patrick Corbett (LSM), Matt Spencer (D), Jackson Kanzler (M), Alex Hochrein (G) and sophomore Alex Tyler (A).

Coach’s outlook: “A young Generals team will look to their defense to set the tone and lead the way this season. Osborn, Spencer, Corbett, Hersh, Spencer and Corbett look to anchor a defense in front of returning veteran goalie Hochrein. Junior goalie Andrew Giordani has emerged and will be challenging for the starting position.

On the offensive side of the field, veteran Kennedy will look to lead a young attack unit. With senior Leo Mileto suffering a season-ending knee injury, Tyler and freshman Hudson Arrup will be looked upon to round out the starting attack unit. Tyler is a second-year varsity player with experience. Celio, along with juniors Connor Parks and Fisher Putnam are new additions to the varsity who are expected to make an impact and add depth to the attack unit.

First game: Defeated Eastern Tech, 16-2