Centennial volleyball rises to the occasion, beats Hereford, 3-0, in Class 2A quarterfinals

Centennial volleyball is fortunate to have a weapon like Mailinh Godschall.

Two days after signing to play college volleyball for Duke, Godschall was a force in the Eagles’ Class 2A state quarterfinal at Hereford.

But championship teams aren’t built on one player. That’s where Kaley Maclellan comes in.

There were a couple turning points Friday against the Bulls in the first and second sets. Those are the moments Maclellan excelled in.

She delivered timely kills and crucial blocks to tip the scales in Centennial’s favor, leading to a 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 victory. Centennial, the state’s fifth-seed, faces No. 1 Queen Anne’s in a semifinal next week at a day, time and location to be announced.

“I think it’s just important to be confident in yourself and know all the stuff you implemented in practice, and even the past couple years what we’ve been doing as a team, it helps with that chemistry,” MacClellan said. “Just knowing what we’re doing is for the team and we can move past this round.”

The opening set, one in which the Eagles fought back from down 18-12, sat tied at 23. A key rally featured several big hits, clutch digs and Maclellan winning battles at the net for blocks and eventually the winning kill.

A hitting error by Hereford and a kill by Godschall followed to close out the set.

The second set again was tight, tied at 20. Maclellan gave her team the lead back with a block for a point. She later put down a kill to start a string of three straight points that put the Eagles up 2-0.

“Kaley, when she is there and we’re able to pass the ball, she’s on,” Centennial coach Mike Bossom said. “She blocks really well. I thought she had a couple points, she did a nice job of putting the ball where they weren’t.”

They third set didn’t have any big turning points. The Eagles slowly turned a tie at 11 into a 25-18 win. Maclellan had big kills and blocks along the way, as did Joy Chen an Hannah Shiau.

And then there was Godschall.

Whether she was attacking from the outside, firing hard-to-receive serves or smacking kills from the back row, she was tough to stop. She finished with 16 kills and four aces.

“We worked so hard in practice, we put everything out there and it means a lot to ourselves and our teammates because we’ve been through so much together,” Godschall said.

While Maclellan rose to the occasion at some of the biggest spots, Godschall was a constant positive influence whenever her team needed her.

Down 18-12 in the first set, Godschall picked up three of her kills in a stretch that brought her team back even.

“As a team we take deep breaths together and kind of reset,” Godschall said. “After they get into runs, they get long runs, we really have to reset our minds, clear it all and get back to playing like how we know we can play.”

Despite the deficit, there was never a thought in the Centennial huddle of packing it in and regrouping for the next set.

“We talked about knowing we weren’t playing like ourselves,” Maclellan said. “[Hereford is] a great team and were doing things we haven’t seen before, so we wanted to be able to come back and not give up. Leave it all on the court. … Even if it’s one set or one point, you never want to let it go.”

“I thought Hereford did a really good job of serving and forcing us to make some extra plays,” Bossom said. “I thought our team did a really nice job of making some adjustments as we moved through, taking some of the things we asked them do and put them into play. We fought through some uncharacteristic for us plays, but I know Hereford had something to do with why we weren’t playing the way we normally want to play.”

Hereford coach Dave Schreiner said his team not being able to finish off that first set went a long way to dictate the rest of the night.

“I knew we had to play our very best in order to be able to come in and take a game and who knows what can happen. The first game was the one we needed to get,” he said. “We led pretty much all the way through and just couldn’t find a way to finish it.”

Hereford was led by Rebecca Fetterolf, who finished with nine kills and six aces in addition to her setter duties.

“Great setter and this year since we had two setters and could run a 6-2, she was able to help us out on our hitting line as well,” Schreiner said of Fetterolf. “She’s just a great player, she’s been starting for me for three years now. … It means a lot to me, the whole class, they’ve had great careers and their great kids. That’s the most important thing, they’re great kids.”