Carver A&T volleyball serves 20 aces in 3-0 sweep of Western Tech in regional semifinal

Carver senior Alex Dzhygit had a game-high seven aces in the Wildcats weep of Western Tech in the regional semifinal. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Alex Dzhygit had seven aces and Olumunifemi Olumuyima had six to lead Carver A&T to a 25-19, 25-15, 25-20 sweep of host Western Tech in the Class 1A North Region I semifinals.

“Today was probably our best serving game, because everybody served on point which was great to see,” Carver coach David Berkley said.

The Wildcats caught the Western Tech back line off guard in the first set when they had 10 of their 20 aces spread between five players. Dzhygit had three aces and Olumuyima, Elish Guity and Rosalee Kaminsky had two each.

“They had a couple girls that served really hard and we don’t see as much of that during the regular season,” Western Tech coach Tom Rowe said. “We play in a lower division and I watched game film and they were not serving that well in any game that I saw.”

Western Tech trailed in the first set, 15-10, but rallied tie at 16 thanks to aces from Jules Thomas and Kaitlyn Joseph and a kill by Sydney Spencer.

Carver's Toriana Curry, left, makes a block as Western Tech's Ava Richards and Julia Martinez react in the Wildcats three-set sweep. (Photo by Craig Clary)

But a kill off an overpass by Dzhygit, her consecutive aces and a Wolverine error pushed the Wildcats ahead 20-16 and they eventually ended the set on a kill by Laurynn Spencer off an assist by Guity.

Guity, a sophomore, was filling in as setter for Kseniya Halavina, who was out with an illness.

“She was a little nervous in a big match, but she came through,” Berkley said.

Dzhygit, who led the Wildcats with six kills, set the tone early in the second set with three kills as the Wildcats built a 5-3 lead. Leading 7-6, Olumuyima stepped to the line and served four straight aces and six straight points. Toriana Curry had a kill during the run.

“I definitely expect that. [Olumuyima] is a senior and I definitely expect Fumi to step up and do what she do,” Berkley said. “A couple games ago she had an issue with her serve, but her serve has been back the last couple games which is great. She definitely came back with a big game.”

In the final set, Carver took a 9-4 lead, but a backhanded kill by Alex Jordan (team-high four kills) started a 6-0 run and the Wolverines led by one. They expanded it to three twice, but a 17-14 lead evaporated with four straight Carver points, including one of Dzhygit’s kills.

Western Tech's Niaima Mack serves in the Wolverines loss to Carver in the Class 1A North Region I semifinal. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Tied at 18, Carver scored the next three points with one coming after a point-saving defensive play by Spencer.

“I definitely have to give a shout out to Laurynn Spencer because she came up with a big, big, big save late in the game. Just the hustle play that she made got us back on serve and pretty much helped us win the game,” Berkley said. “A pass was shanked and she hustled back to the back row and got it. I definitely congratulate her for that.”

Carver improved to 8-7 with a date in the regional final next on Wednesday against Pikesville.

“We definitely came together. I feel like the last few games I think we’ve had really good team energy and a really good team bond and we’ve been very motivated to play as hard as we can and we are always uplifting each other and motivating each other,” Dzhygit said. “I always encourage everybody to have faith in themselves because at the start of the season, we started doubting ourselves and now we are winning a bunch of games.”

“One thing about this team is we do not stop fighting. We understand what it is like to be up and lose and we understand how to be down and win,” Berkley said. “I’m so proud of them because even when we were down in that third set they fought hard not to drop that set.”

Western Tech’s Rowe was excited about the way his 10-7 squad hung around in every set.

“My girls have nothing to be upset about today,” Rowe said. “We should be walking out of the gym with our heads up high. We are a Division II team and they are a Division I team. They gave them a game on every point. This could have easily been a blowout.”