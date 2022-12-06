Catonsville vs Sparrows Point boys basketball | PHOTOS

Catonsville vs Sparrows Point boys basketball Catonsville's Aaron Mekonen goes up against Sparrows Point's Alex Arceo in the first half at Catonsville High School on Monday, December 5, 2022. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementCatonsville vs Sparrows Point boys basketball Catonsville's Trey Gould passes between Sparrows Point's Keyron McCreary, left, and Luke Molinaro, right, in the second half at Catonsville High School on Monday, December 5, 2022. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementCatonsville vs Sparrows Point boys basketball Sparrows Point’s Alex Arceo, center, goes up against Catonsville’s Amier Brown, left, and Gavin Jones, right, at Catonsville High School on Monday, December 5, 2022. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementCatonsville vs Sparrows Point boys basketball Catonsville head boys basketball coach Jason Harris, center, stands with assistant coaches Zachary Hall, left, and D.J Kearney at Catonsville High School on Monday, December 5, 2022. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementCatonsville vs Sparrows Point boys basketball Catonsville’s Nic Brogdon puts up a shot against Sparrow’s Point’s Jonathan Liszt(20) in the first half at Catonsville High School on Monday, December 5, 2022. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementCatonsville vs Sparrows Point boys basketball Catonsville's Romhai Getachew,right, tries to work around Sparows Point's Jason Mincher in the first half at Catonsville High School on Monday, December 5, 2022. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementCatonsville vs Sparrows Point boys basketball Catonsville's Trevon McNeeley scores two against Sparrows Point in the second half at Catonsville High School on Monday, December 5, 2022. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementCatonsville vs Sparrows Point boys basketball Catonsville's Ryan Graham, left, steals the ball from Sparrows Point's Alex Arceo in the second half at Catonsville High School on Monday, December 5, 2022. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementCatonsville vs Sparrows Point boys basketball Catonsville’s Nic Brogdon shoots against Sparrows Point in the first half at Catonsville High School on Monday, December 5, 2022. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementCatonsville vs Sparrows Point boys basketball Catonsville head coach Jason Harris, standing, leads the boys basketball team against Sparrows Point at Catonsville High School on Monday, December 5, 2022. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementCatonsville vs Sparrows Point boys basketball Sparrows Point’s Jonathan Liszt, left, goes up for a shot against Catonsville’s Trey Gould in the fist half at Catonsville High School on Monday, December 5, 2022. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)