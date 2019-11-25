Here’s the real question now: What does NXT’s victory mean? Even though the past few years of Survivor Series have featured “scoreboards,” by the next week it didn’t mean anything. Sometimes the final scoreboard wouldn’t even matter by the next night. With the addition of NXT, does anything really change? It’s quite possible that the main reason for this was simply to spotlight NXT and get people to watch on Wednesday night. If so, while it’s hard to say mission accomplished before we see viewership for the next few weeks, it’s hard to imagine more people won’t watch. Could that be helped even more if we see people from NXT continue to show up on Raw and Smackdown to celebrate their win and claim that they are now the A-Show?