Seth Rollins cleanly beats Brock Lesnar, regains title at WWE Summerslam

To me, this is an admission that the Wrestlemania win for Seth Rollins was botched somewhat. Rollins should have never had to resort to the low-blows to beat Lesnar. It muted the win somewhat as Rollins resorted to heelish tactics. While it was a big moment on that stage, it should have been more, and then was upstaged by other matches later that night. Going from that straight into the program with Baron Corbin certainly didn’t help. So at Summerslam, they rectified the situation. The argument could be made that the Money in the Bank briefcase was burned. It’s a reasonable argument to be made. But it’s hard to argue the fact that Rollins is in a much better position now than he was two months ago. He beat Lesnar completely cleanly, without any sort of outside interference. Since his return from UFC, only two men can claim that besides Rollins: John Cena and Goldberg. It puts Rollins in rarefied air, and hopefully jump-starts this run through the fall.