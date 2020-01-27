At WWE Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre finally becomes ‘Chosen One’

-It’s hard to call any victory by Charlotte Flair a surprise, but in the case of the women’s Royal Rumble, it was a bit of a surprise. It came down to Flair and Shayna Baszler at the end of the night. With how Survivor Series ended, with Baszler beating Becky Lynch and Bayley, it seemed like the logical thing would be to run back Baszler and Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania. But instead, Charlotte Flair ended up being the victor. She cut a promo after the match, saying that it didn’t matter if you loved her or hated her, she just reminded everyone that it was her ring. Logic says that we’re heading toward Charlotte and Becky at Wrestlemania. However, I do wonder if we see Charlotte and Bayley instead.