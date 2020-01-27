At WWE Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre finally becomes ‘Chosen One’

When Drew McIntyre first hit the main roster in 2009, Vince McMahon called him the “Chosen One." On Sunday, he fulfilled that prophecy, winning the Royal Rumble.
Michael Cole stated at the end of the men’s Royal Rumble that this was a story of two rumbles, and he was absolutely correct. The first half was Brock Lesnar’s rumble. He eliminated the first 13 wrestlers that came out after he entered at No. 1. Some were immediate, some took a few minutes longer. But Lesnar had things fully in control. Then McIntyre came out at 16 and Ricochet came out at 17. Ricochet ended up low-blowing Lesnar, repaying him for the shot on Raw. McIntyre followed up with the Claymore, knocking Lesnar out. After a long staredown between the two, Lesnar retreated to the back, setting up the second stage of the rumble.
The biggest moment of the rumble came a few entrants later as Edge made his return to wrestling. Edge was forced to retire in 2011 after being diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had his full entrance, complete with pyro. But unlike some other surprise returns you see in wrestling, this wasn’t simply that. Edge lasted to the final three, alongside McIntyre and Roman Reigns. If this is a true return for Edge, this was a great start as he eliminated AJ Styles and Randy Orton. Shortly after Edge was eliminated by Roman Reigns, McIntyre hit Reigns with the Claymore and tossed him over.
It's truly an amazing story for Drew McIntyre. Yes, he was the Chosen One. However, it wasn't too long before he was relegated to a member of Three Man Band. He, alongside Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater, lost to everybody. He ended up being released in 2014, and went to the independents to polish his craft in places like Evolve and ICW, and also went to TNA for a while. Once he returned in 2017, he seemed to be in a better place than ever, and this moment is a culmination of all of that.
It’s funny how wrestling works sometimes. Drew McIntyre was the chosen one. It wasn’t just a kayfabe tagline, it was the truth. He was everything that WWE wanted in a wrestler. For whatever reason, it didn’t work in 2009. In 2020 though, he finally fulfilled that prophecy that Vince made on Smackdown all those years ago. And now he’s set up to face Brock Lesnar on the biggest stage there is, Wrestlemania.
The rest of Royal Rumble:
-It’s hard to call any victory by Charlotte Flair a surprise, but in the case of the women’s Royal Rumble, it was a bit of a surprise. It came down to Flair and Shayna Baszler at the end of the night. With how Survivor Series ended, with Baszler beating Becky Lynch and Bayley, it seemed like the logical thing would be to run back Baszler and Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania. But instead, Charlotte Flair ended up being the victor. She cut a promo after the match, saying that it didn’t matter if you loved her or hated her, she just reminded everyone that it was her ring. Logic says that we’re heading toward Charlotte and Becky at Wrestlemania. However, I do wonder if we see Charlotte and Bayley instead.
-Speaking of Becky, she finally got that elusive win over Asuka on Sunday night. After a great back-and-forth match, Asuka went to spray the poison mist toward Becky. However, Becky cut her off, causing the mist to go up instead of toward her, and she would quickly lock in the Dis-Arm-Her for the win to successfully retain her title.
-The Fiend also defended his title. Daniel Bryan gave it his all, and got more offense than most have against The Fiend. The strap was used liberally, though I still question exactly why that was the match that was chosen. Eventually though, The Fiend became The Fiend. He stood tall through everything that Daniel Bryan could throw at him, and ended up violently ending the match by locking in the Mandible Claw and doing a pseudo-choke slam with the hold locked in, which ended up getting the pin.
-Bayley also retained her title against Lacey Evans. This match ended up being a bit clunky at times, and Bayley ended up winning as Lacey went for her moonsault, Bayley got her knees up and then held the tights to get a pin to win.
-Roman Reigns kicked off the main show by beating King Corbin in the falls count anywhere match. They moved all the way around the stadium, using everything they could to great effect. Even when certain props (a portable toilet?) seemed rather conveniently placed, it seemed to get the reaction they wanted. Finally, Reigns speared Corbin on top of a dugout and got the win.
-Andrade beat Humberto Carillo on the preshow to retain the U.S. title. Also, Sheamus beat Shorty G in a surprisingly competitive match between the two on the preshow.
