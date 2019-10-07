The Hell in a Cell match between The Fiend (Bray Wyatt) and Seth Rollins told a simple, if maybe controversial, story for most of it. Seth Rollins was on offense for a large portion of the match. He threw move after move at The Fiend, including Stomps and a Pedigree. The Fiend would shake it off or, if he did go down, would kick out quickly from everything. At one point The Fiend did get control, but didn’t seem too interested in pinning Rollins. Rollins, when he regained control, kept raising the stakes with weapons, going bigger and bigger while The Fiend kept kicking out. Much like a horror movie, he would try something new. Finally, while The Fiend was covered by a ladder, chair and tool box, Rollins went under the ring and found a sledgehammer. The ref begged Rollins not to use it, and while it looked like Rollins would acquiesce at first, he then swung the sledgehammer into the pile of weapons.