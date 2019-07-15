Brock Lesnar cashes in at ‘Extreme Rules’ to become Universal Champion again

So what happens from here? Are we going to see the typical Lesnar title reign that we have gotten used to over the past few years where he and the title disappear entirely from RAW for months at a time? Granted, you can do that a little bit easier now with the brand split slowly disappearing. If the WWE title appears on the show, it makes the Universal title’s disappearance a little easier to handle. However, with the new TV contracts kicking in during the fall, it’s hard to see the USA Network being happy if the champion isn’t fairly regularly on the show. Perhaps RAW getting a new executive director in the form of Heyman could keep Lesnar around more often.