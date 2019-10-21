Max Scherzer will start the World Series opener for the Washington Nationals against the Houston Astros' Gerrit Cole on Tuesday night.
Stephen Strasburg will start Game 2 on Wednesday for Washington against Justin Verlander. Nationals manager Dave Martinez says he has not decided how he will order Patrick Corbin and Anibal Sanchez for Games 3 and 4. Asked whether Corbin could pitch in relief in the first two games, Martinez smiled and playfully said: “We shall see.”
Zack Greinke starts Game 3 for the Astros when the action shifts to Nationals Park on Friday. Houston manager AJ Hinch says he likely will use a combination of relievers for the fourth game.
Howie Kendrick will be the Nationals’ designated hitter in the opener.
Pressly expects to pitch
Astros reliever Ryan Pressly says he expects to be able to pitch in the World Series.
Pressly threw only one pitch in the clinching Game 6 of the ALCS on Saturday night, getting Didi Gregorius of the Yankees on a soft grounder. But the reliever had to leave the game after aggravating his surgically repaired right knee — he had the procedure in August and missed time.
”Not going into too much detail about my knee,” Pressly said before a workout. “I think we'll be fine.”
Manager AJ Hinch said the Astros would announce their roster prior to Game 1 on Tuesday night.
”Quite honestly, the health of Ryan Pressly is going to be key in those decisions. He's going to do some things on the field today. Hopefully get off the mound. He's feeling better. We anticipate him being available and ready to go,” Hinch said.
“But until we clear him as active we're going to have to hold off on our roster,” he said. ”There could be a change or two either based on health or based on matchup.”
Pressly was an All-Star this season, going 2-3 with a 2.32 ERA in 55 games. He struggled in the playoffs against Tampa Bay and New York, allowing four runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings over six games.