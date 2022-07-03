Americans rout Australia, 16-5, after near-three hour weather delay at 2022 World Women’s Lacrosse Championships

Team USA leaves the field at Towson University as the stadium is evacuated because of nearby lightning shortly before it was scheduled to play Australia in the World Women's Lacrosse Championships. The game was delayed nearly three hours. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Nearly three hours later, after a seemingly unrelenting monsoon passed over Towson University, play finally began between the United States and Australia at the 2022 World Women’s Lacrosse Championships. The United States dominated the game, 16-5, Saturday night in a matchup of the only two teams ever to win the event in its 40-year history.

The Americans (3-0) have won their last two games by a combined 30 goals.

The game, the third for each team in Pool A play, was initially scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Due to expected thunderstorms, the start time was moved up to 7:30 p.m. That never happened.

Team USA carries the flag onto the field before the scheduled start of Saturday's game at the Women's World Lacrosse Championships against Australia However, weather delayed the game for more than two hours. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Both teams took the field for warm-ups after a weather delay cut late-afternoon games short. Just after 7:30, lightning struck nearby, forcing fans out of the stadium and both teams back to their locker rooms. A powerful thunderstorm followed with booming lightning strikes littered across the area. Rain fell in sheets and soaked the turf field.

This was the second straight night the Americans had a start time pushed back more than 90 minutes. While frustrating, they’ve gotten used to it.

“Tonight was a challenge,” USA coach Jenny Levy said. “You didn’t know. It’s not like ‘Oh, we’re gonna be on in an hour.’ We didn’t know, and wasn’t getting much communication.”

Team Australia leaves the field at the 2022 Women's World Lacrosse Championships as the stadium is evacuated because of nearby lightning on Saturday. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Australia took the field by 9:45 p.m., dancing and swinging in each other’s arms as “Down Under” played on the stadium speakers. The game finally began just after 10 p.m., though that rejoicing to be back on the field was maybe the only celebration for Australia.

After a close first quarter, the United States scored four goals in the first six minutes of the second. Suddenly, the Americans led 6-1 and the momentum never slowed. Attacker Kayla Treanor assisted on four of six United States goals between the 6:45 mark of the first quarter and the six-minute mark of the second.

Treanor was named the player of the game, scoring two goals to go with her four assists. She was part of a balanced American attack with nine different goal scorers. Midfielder Marie McCool led the United States with four goals, followed by midfielder Ally Kennedy with three. Levy was pleased the team had assists on 10 of the 16 goals.

“It’s the second night in a row where the player of the match, they say the stats and everyone looks around and goes, ‘Who had it?’ No one knows who had it,” Levy said.

The Americans scored nine straight goals after the Australians scored their first goal less than five minutes into the first quarter.

The United States outshot Australia, 15-1, in the second quarter. After sitting for so long in an exasperating holding pattern, the Americans found a rhythm.

“Our second quarter was awesome,” Treanor said. “I think Australia had a really good first quarter. We were a little sloppy, we had some good looks, just weren’t able to capitalize. But we responded really well in the second quarter, and that’s what we wanted to do.”

Team USA fans brave the wet weather before Saturday's game against Australia was delayed and the stadium was evacuated because of lightning in the area. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Over the last two games against Scotland and Australia, the American defense has largely been a catalyst. At halftime against Australia, the U.S. had allowed only two total goals over its last six quarters.

The United States is now 3-0 in Pool A, and the Australians are 0-3. The Americans’ next game is against England, currently, at 5 p.m. Monday.

Sunday is a welcomed off-day for USA. Levy said the team will get dinner together instead of spending that same time trapped in a locker room.

In all likelihood, that will start on time.