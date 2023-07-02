US beats Canada, 10-7, to win 11th World Lacrosse men’s championship

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The United States defeated Canada, 10-7, to win the World Lacrosse men’s championship Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 15,112 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

It’s the 11th title for the US in the competition, its third on home soil and first back-to-back championships since 2002. The Americans won the 2018 title in Israel.

Brennan O’Neill, a rising senior at Duke and the lone college player on the team, scored five goals to lead the US, including the go-ahead goal to make it 5-4 in the third quarter and a clutch goal with just over two minutes remaining to restore a late two-goal lead. He was named the Most Valuable Player for the 30-team tournament, finishing with 15 goals and five assists to tie for the most points on the team.

“I feel good,” O’Neill said. “There’s nothing else I’d rather be doing right now than winning the gold medal with my boys. There’s no words to describe it and I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. It was a great experience and a great team.”

With the game tied at 2 in the first half, Michael Sowers and O’Neill scored to give the U.S. a 4-2 lead it took into halftime. The Americans never led by more than two goals until Sowers scored with 1:09 to play to seal the victory.

Sowers finished with two goals, and goalkeeper Blaze Riorden slowed the potent Canada attack with eight saves. Josh Byrne tallied three goals and an assist for Canada, which claimed the silver medal.

Jesse Bernhardt, Matthew Dunn (Loyola Blakefield), Michael Ehrhardt, Connor Kelly and Matt Rambo led a contingent of five former Maryland stars on the roster. Zach Goodrich (Towson) and Ryan Conrad (Loyola Blakefield) also contributed, while Towson’s Greg Penczek served as an athletic trainer.

The roster, led by coach John Danowski, included six gold medalists from the 2018 team — Trevor Baptiste, Bernhardt, Ehrhardt, Jack Kelly, Rob Pannell and Tom Schreiber.

Earlier in the day, the Haudenosaunee defeated Australia, 11-6, in the bronze medal match. The Haudenosaunee have claimed bronze in the past three men’s championships, each time defeating Australia.

Austin Staats finished with three goals and Lyle Thompson had three goals and an assist. Staats finished his eight-game run in San Diego with 30 goals and 38 points, the most in the tournament, earning him the award as best attacker of the championship.

More than 82,000 fans attended the 107 games over 11 days of competition, which was broadcast in a record 190+ countries.

Final standings

1. United States

2. Canada

3. Haudenosaunee

4. Australia

5. Japan

6. England

7. Israel

8. Jamaica

9. Italy

10. Puerto Rico

11. Germany

12. Ireland

13. Hong Kong, China

14. Netherlands

15. Philippines

16. Mexico

17. Scotland

18. France

19. Wales

20. Poland

21. Latvia

22. Peru

23. Czech Republic

24. Sweden

25. New Zealand

26. Korea

27. Switzerland

28. Austria

29. Denmark

30. Uganda