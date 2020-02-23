Women’s lacrosse roundup: Sam Fielder powers Loyola Maryland to upset of No. 3 Florida

Sam Fiedler (Garrison Forest) scored a game-high seven goals to lead No. 10 Loyola Maryland in a 17-6 rout over No. 3 Florida in women’s lacrosse Saturday.
The Greyhounds improved to 3-0 and the host Gators fell to 2-1. Florida was coming off a 15-14 upset over then-No. 2 Maryland on Feb. 15.
Fiedler scored the first goal 2:24 into the game. Loyola led 7-4 before going on a 9-0 run that spanned both halves to put the game out of reach.
No. 1 North Carolina 19, No. 4 Maryland 6: The host Tar Heels (4-0) went on a 12-2 run in the second half and the Terps (1-2) suffered their second straight loss. Scottie Rose Growney scored a game-high six goals for Carolina. Brindi Griffin (McDonogh) and Hannah Warther (Century) each scored two goals for Maryland.
Villanova 12, No. 13 Navy 9: The visiting Wildcats (2-1) took an early 2-0 lead and never trailed the Mids (2-2). Kayla Harris and Reagan Roelofs each scored two goals for Navy. The Mids travel to No. 4 Maryland Wednesday.
Mount St. Mary’s 9, Binghamton 8, OT: The visiting Mount (3-0) scored the last three goals to beat the Bearcats (0-3) in overtime. Kate Kinsella scored with 5:10 left, Jordan Butler (John Carroll) scored the tying goal with 3:50 left and Erin Anderson (Westminster) had the game-winner with 21 seconds left in overtime.
St. Mary’s 16, McDaniel 5: Kate Bartholomew scored a game-high six goals to lead the visiting Seahawks (3-0) over the Green Terror (0-1). St. Mary’s led 10-3 in the first half.
Hood 14, Washington & Jefferson 12: Cassidy O’Neill scored five goals and the host Blazers (1-1) outscored the Presidents (0-1), 7-4, in the second half to win. Hood travels to Marmount, Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Belmont Abbey 22, Frostburg State 6: The host Crusaders (3-2) took a 14-2 lead in the first half and cruised past the Bobcats (0-1). Lilly Stephens had two goals on three shots for Frostburg State.
Penn 15, Johns Hopkins 12: Bailey Cheetham scored with 12:44 to draw the visiting Blue Jays (1-2) within 13-12, but the Quakers (2-0) scored the next two to preserve the win. Carly Steinlauf had four goals and Mackenzie Heldberg had three goals for Hopkins.
Gettysburg 16, Stevenson 7: The host Bullets (2-0) opened with an 11-0 run and were never threatened by the Mustangs (0-2). Carly Bowes and Caroline Murphy each scored twice for Stevenson.
Nation
No. 8 Virginia 12, No. 9 Princeton 10: Courtlynne Caskin scored four goals to lead the visiting Cavaliers (4-0) past the Tigers (1-1). Virginia hosts Richmond 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Vanderbilt 13, Lehigh 12, OT: Lehigh went on a 6-1 run to turn 10-6 deficit into a 12-11 lead, but Vanderbilt responded with the equalizer in regulation and game-winner in overtime. Senior Sondra Dickey continued her scoring barrage, netting five goals to increase her season total to 21 in four games for the Mountain Hawks.