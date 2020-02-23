xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Women’s lacrosse roundup: Sam Fielder powers Loyola Maryland to upset of No. 3 Florida

Baltimore Sun
Feb 22, 2020 8:01 PM

Sam Fiedler (Garrison Forest) scored a game-high seven goals to lead No. 10 Loyola Maryland in a 17-6 rout over No. 3 Florida in women’s lacrosse Saturday.

The Greyhounds improved to 3-0 and the host Gators fell to 2-1. Florida was coming off a 15-14 upset over then-No. 2 Maryland on Feb. 15.

Advertisement

Fiedler scored the first goal 2:24 into the game. Loyola led 7-4 before going on a 9-0 run that spanned both halves to put the game out of reach.

No. 1 North Carolina 19, No. 4 Maryland 6: The host Tar Heels (4-0) went on a 12-2 run in the second half and the Terps (1-2) suffered their second straight loss. Scottie Rose Growney scored a game-high six goals for Carolina. Brindi Griffin (McDonogh) and Hannah Warther (Century) each scored two goals for Maryland.

Villanova 12, No. 13 Navy 9: The visiting Wildcats (2-1) took an early 2-0 lead and never trailed the Mids (2-2). Kayla Harris and Reagan Roelofs each scored two goals for Navy. The Mids travel to No. 4 Maryland Wednesday.

[More from sports] ‘Our worst nightmare has come true’: Midshipman David Forney’s father speaks about unimaginable loss

Mount St. Mary’s 9, Binghamton 8, OT: The visiting Mount (3-0) scored the last three goals to beat the Bearcats (0-3) in overtime. Kate Kinsella scored with 5:10 left, Jordan Butler (John Carroll) scored the tying goal with 3:50 left and Erin Anderson (Westminster) had the game-winner with 21 seconds left in overtime.

St. Mary’s 16, McDaniel 5: Kate Bartholomew scored a game-high six goals to lead the visiting Seahawks (3-0) over the Green Terror (0-1). St. Mary’s led 10-3 in the first half.

Hood 14, Washington & Jefferson 12: Cassidy O’Neill scored five goals and the host Blazers (1-1) outscored the Presidents (0-1), 7-4, in the second half to win. Hood travels to Marmount, Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Belmont Abbey 22, Frostburg State 6: The host Crusaders (3-2) took a 14-2 lead in the first half and cruised past the Bobcats (0-1). Lilly Stephens had two goals on three shots for Frostburg State.

Penn 15, Johns Hopkins 12: Bailey Cheetham scored with 12:44 to draw the visiting Blue Jays (1-2) within 13-12, but the Quakers (2-0) scored the next two to preserve the win. Carly Steinlauf had four goals and Mackenzie Heldberg had three goals for Hopkins.

[More from sports] Looking at Maryland men’s basketball’s tight rotation: Who’s taking the brunt of workload, is it sustainable?

Gettysburg 16, Stevenson 7: The host Bullets (2-0) opened with an 11-0 run and were never threatened by the Mustangs (0-2). Carly Bowes and Caroline Murphy each scored twice for Stevenson.

Nation

No. 8 Virginia 12, No. 9 Princeton 10: Courtlynne Caskin scored four goals to lead the visiting Cavaliers (4-0) past the Tigers (1-1). Virginia hosts Richmond 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Latest College Lacrosse

Vanderbilt 13, Lehigh 12, OT: Lehigh went on a 6-1 run to turn 10-6 deficit into a 12-11 lead, but Vanderbilt responded with the equalizer in regulation and game-winner in overtime. Senior Sondra Dickey continued her scoring barrage, netting five goals to increase her season total to 21 in four games for the Mountain Hawks.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement