Kluegel, Wilson lead Loyola Maryland past Furman, 17-6, in women’s lacrosse

Elli Kluegel became the 32nd player in program history to reach 100 career goals and Jillian Wilson (Gerstell) scored a career-high five times for host No. 12 Loyola Maryland (9-2), which cruised to a 17-6 win over Furman (11-4) in women’s lacrosse Sunday.
Wilson and Kluegel led the way with six points each for the Grehounds, whose nine-game winning streak is the program’s longest since a 16-game run in 2015. Livy Rosenzweig added five points (1 goal, 4 assists) and nine draws for Loyola, which halted an eight-game winning streak for the Paladins.
All five of Wilson’s goals came in the first half, as Loyola raced out to a 12-2 lead during the opening 30 minutes. She scored three times in the first 3:55, and added a team-high three caused turnovers, three ground balls and four draw controls.
Frostburg State 11, Davis & Elkins 6: The visiting Bobcats (9-4) used three goals and two assists from sophomore Cammie Schniedwind (Annapolis) and four goals from senior Stephanie King (South River) to defeat the Senators (5-5).
No. 9 Jacksonville 22, Liberty 11: The Dolphins (7-1, 2-0 Atlantic Sun) completed their home season with a rout of the Flames (9-7, 2-1).
No. 10 Florida 17, Old Dominion 4: The visiting Gators (13-2, 10-0 American Athletic Conference) won their 40th straight conference game since 2016 by routing the Monarchs (3-14, 1-9).
Grace Haus (Notre Dame Prep) had six goals — tying her career-best mark. Shannon Kavanagh had five goals on eight shots for a .625 shooting percentage.
No. 14 Denver 18, Villanova 10: Hannah Liddy’s six assists propelled the host Pioneers (12-1, 10-1 Big East) past the Wildcats (6-10, 4-6).
No. 18 Richmond 18, George Mason 15: Senior Rachel Ziemba broke the single-game program record with eight assists, including seven in the first, as the Spiders (10-1, 6-0 Atlantic 10) beat the Patriots (1-14, 0-8).
Latest Sports
No. 20 Arizona State 23, San Diego State 10: Graduate student attackers Kerri Clayton (St. Paul’s) and Carley Adams had five goals as the host Sun Devils (9-5) routed the Aztecs (5-8).