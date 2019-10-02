Sun: Jones passed her Game 1 scoring total of 12 points when she hit a layup 4:25 left in the first half to reach 14. She had 18 points and 10 rebounds by halftime. G Layshia Clarendon (right ankle) did not play after coach Curt Miller said Monday she was questionable for the game. Clarendon hasn’t played in a live game since June 16.