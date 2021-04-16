Dallas Wings take Charli Collier, Awak Kuier with top picks in WNBA draft; ex-Terps star Destiny Slocum picked by Aces

In the second round, the Las Vegas Aces picked Arkansas guard Destiny Slocum with the 13th overall pick. The 5-foot-7 Slocum was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year at Maryland in 2016-17, averaging 11.5 points, 6.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game to help the Terps reach the Sweet 16, where they fell to Oregon. She transferred to Oregon State the following season, where she became a two-time All-Pac 12 selection, and spent her final season at Arkansas, averaging 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists to earn second-team All-SEC honors.