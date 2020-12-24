Wizards drop season opener to 76ers despite triple double from Westbrook

Wizards: Israeli teen Deni Avdija started in his NBA debut for the Wizards. The 19-year-old was the ninth overall pick in the draft and had played for the Tel Aviv Maccabi club in Israel’s Premier League. “I know he’s only 19 years old but he plays with a passion, plays with a determination that I like,” Brooks said. When Avdija expressed disappointment he’d debut in front of no fans, Brooks quipped, “count yourself lucky you don’t have to deal with the Philadelphia fans.”