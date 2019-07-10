Advertisement Advertisement Sports Wimbledon 2019 | Photos Jul 10, 2019 | 4:20 PM Browse photos of Wimbledon 2019 at the All England Club in London. Next Gallery PHOTOS 2019 National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony | Photos PHOTOS Orioles vs Red Sox, July 21, 2019 | 2019 Advertisement Sports Baltimore County Sports Pickleball instruction By Jeffrey Bill Jul 21, 2019 Orioles vs Nationals, July 17, 2019 Orioles vs Nationals, July 16, 2019 | PHOTOS Orioles vs. Rays, July 14, 2019 | PHOTOS Uppercut Boxing Gym in Baltimore South Carroll Youth Summer Football Camp I PHOTOS All-Star Orioles through the years