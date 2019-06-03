Who is Adley Rutschman, the Orioles' No. 1 draft pick?

Who is Adley Rutschman, the catcher the Orioles made the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft?

» A front-runner for the Golden Spikes Award, which is given to the nation's top college baseball player. He hit .437/.584/.772 with 16 home runs and 69 walks against 36 strikeouts.

» A sound receiver and thrower whose pop times to second base last summer were in the 1.9-second range. He was credited with the Oregon State pitching staff in last year's championship run.

» A 40th-round (fina-round) selection of the Seattle Mariners three years ago.

» The seventh catcher taken with top pick — and first since the Minnesota Twins selected Joe Mauer in 2001.