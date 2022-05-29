Gervonta Davis celebrates after defeating Rolando Romero during the sixth round of a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout early Sunday, May 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Browse photos of the boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Gervonta Davis celebrates after defeating Rolando Romero during the sixth round of a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout early Sunday, May 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Advertisement

Rolando Romero starts to get up after being knocked down during the sixth round of his WBA lightweight championship boxing bout against Gervonta Davis early Sunday, May 29, 2022, in New York. Davis won in the sixth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Advertisement

Gervonta Davis reacts after defeating Rolando Romero during the sixth round of a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout early Sunday, May 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Advertisement

Rolando Romero reacts after losing to Gervonta Davis during the sixth round of a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout early Sunday, May 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Advertisement

The referee restrains Gervonta Davis, left, after he knocked down Rolando Romero during the sixth round of a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout early Sunday, May 29, 2022, in New York. Davis won in the sixth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Advertisement

Gervonta Davis, left, punches Rolando Romero during the first round of a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout Sunday, May 29, 2022, in New York. Davis won in the sixth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Advertisement

Rolando Romero reacts after being knocked down by Gervonta Davis during the sixth round of a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout early Sunday, May 29, 2022, in New York. Davis won in the sixth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Advertisement

Gervonta Davis (derecha) noquea a Rolando Romero en el sexto asalto de la pelea por el título de los ligeros de la Asociación Mundial de Boxeo, el domingo 29 de mayo de 2022, en Nueva York (AP Foto/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Advertisement

The referee stops the boxing WBA lightweight championship boxing bout between Rolando Romero, right, and Gervonta Davis during the sixth round early Sunday, May 29, 2022, in New York. Davis won the bout. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Advertisement

Rolando Romero reacts after the referee stopped his WBA lightweight championship boxing bout against Gervonta Davis early Sunday, May 29, 2022, in New York. Davis won in the sixth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Advertisement

Gervonta Davis, right, knocks down Rolando Romero during the sixth round of a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout Sunday, May 29, 2022, in New York. Davis stopped Romero in the sixth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Advertisement

Gervonta Davis, right, knocks down Rolando Romero during the sixth round of a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout early Sunday, May 29, 2022, in New York. Davis stopped Romero in the sixth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Advertisement

Featured Photos

Advertisement
Advertisement