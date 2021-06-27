Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios for WBA Super Lightweight title | PHOTOS

Browse photos of the boxing match between Baltimore's Gervonta Davis and Mario Barrios for the WBA Super Lightweight title on Saturday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Davis, 26, won in an 11th-round TKO to move to 25-0 with 24 knockouts in his career.
Davis packs a punch
Gervonta Davis, left, hits Mario Barrios with an uppercut during the WBA Super Lightweight championship boxing match on Saturday night in Atlanta.
(Brynn Anderson/AP) Davis lands uppercut
Gervonta Davis hits Mario Barrios with his left hand during the WBA Super Lightweight championship boxing match on Saturday night in Atlanta.
(Brynn Anderson/AP) Referee counts
The referee counts to Mario Barrios after Gervonta Davis knocked him down during the WBA Super Lightweight championship boxing match on Saturday night in Atlanta.
(Brynn Anderson/AP) Davis lands another
Gervonta Davis, left, hits Mario Barrios with a strong left hand during the WBA Super Lightweight championship boxing match on Saturday night in Atlanta.
(Brynn Anderson/AP) Davis takes a shot
Gervonta Davis hits Mario Barrios with his left hand during the WBA Super Lightweight championship boxing match on Saturday night in Atlanta.
(Brynn Anderson/AP) Davis avoids a hit
Gervonta Davis avoids a punch by Mario Barrios during the WBA Super Lightweight championship boxing match on Saturday night in Atlanta.
(Brynn Anderson/AP) Davis takes a swing
Gervonta Davis, right, hits Mario Barrios during the WBA Super Lightweight championship boxing match on Saturday night in Atlanta.
(Brynn Anderson/AP) Davis steps in
Gervonta Davis arrives to fight Mario Barrios before the WBA Super Lightweight championship boxing match on Saturday night in Atlanta.
(Brynn Anderson/AP) Davis gets ready
Gervonta Davis looks on before the WBA Super Lightweight championship boxing match on Saturday night in Atlanta.
(Brynn Anderson/AP) Davis arrives
Gervonta Davis arrives to fight Mario Barrios before the WBA Super Lightweight championship boxing match on Saturday night in Atlanta.
(Brynn Anderson/AP) Mayweather in attendance
Floyd Mayweather reacts in the ring before Gervonta Davis and Mario Barrios fight for the WBA Super Lightweight championship on Saturday night in Atlanta.
(Brynn Anderson/AP) Mayweather having fun
Floyd Mayweather laughs in the ring before Gervonta Davis and Mario Barrios fight for the WBA Super Lightweight championship on Saturday night in Atlanta.
(Brynn Anderson/AP) Mayweather surveys the scene
Floyd Mayweather arrives before the Gervonta Davis and Mario Barrios WBA Super Lightweight world championship boxing match on Saturday night in Atlanta.
(Brynn Anderson/AP)