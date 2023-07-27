Tennis player Frances Tiafoe participates in a youth tennis clinic, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in College Park, Md. Tiafoe has launched a charitable fund in conjunction with the USTA Foundation with grants totaling $250,000. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tennis player Frances Tiafoe participates in a youth tennis clinic, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in College Park, Md. Tiafoe has launched a charitable fund in conjunction with the USTA Foundation with grants totaling $250,000. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Frances Tiafoe at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park | PHOTOS

Browse photos of Frances Tiafoe participating in a youth clinic at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park.

Tennis player Frances Tiafoe participates in a youth tennis clinic, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in College Park, Md. Tiafoe has launched a charitable fund in conjunction with the USTA Foundation with grants totaling $250,000. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tennis player Frances Tiafoe participates in a youth tennis clinic, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in College Park, Md. Tiafoe has launched a charitable fund in conjunction with the USTA Foundation with grants totaling $250,000. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tennis player Frances Tiafoe participates in a youth tennis clinic, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tennis player Frances Tiafoe participates in a youth tennis clinic, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in College Park, Md. Tiafoe has launched a charitable fund in conjunction with the USTA Foundation with grants totaling $250,000. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tennis player Frances Tiafoe participates in a youth tennis clinic, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in College Park, Md. Tiafoe has launched a charitable fund in conjunction with the USTA Foundation with grants totaling $250,000. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Frances Tiafoe looks on at a news conference where he spoke of the launching of a charitable foundation in conjunction with the USTA, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tennis player Frances Tiafoe speaks with The Associated Press, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tennis player Frances Tiafoe speaks with The Associated Press, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tennis player Frances Tiafoe participates in a youth tennis clinic, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tennis player Frances Tiafoe speaks with The Associated Press, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Frances Tiafoe looks on at a news conference where he spoke of the launching of a charitable foundation in conjunction with the USTA, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tennis player Frances Tiafoe speaks with The Associated Press, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Frances Tiafoe looks on at a news conference where he spoke of the launching of a charitable foundation in conjunction with the USTA, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tennis player Frances Tiafoe speaks with The Associated Press, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in College Park, Md. Tiafoe has launched a charitable fund in conjunction with the USTA Foundation with grants totaling $250,000. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tennis player Frances Tiafoe speaks with The Associated Press, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in College Park, Md. Tiafoe has launched a charitable fund in conjunction with the USTA Foundation with grants totaling $250,000. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

