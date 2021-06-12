Towson isn’t troubled by layoff or Franklin in region boys lacrosse final | VARSITY ROUNDUP

A 10-day layoff proved no problem for the Towson boys lacrosse team on Friday as the host Generals jumped out fast on Baltimore County rival Franklin and never looked back in claiming a 19-6 home win and the Class 3A North Region I championship.
Senior Evans Jones (five goals, four assists), and sophomores Will Kennedy (five goals, one assist) and Ben Ellis (four goals, one assist) supplied much of the offense, while senior Kyle Ketterman won 23 out of 25 faceoffs to keep giving the Generals the ball.
Towson moves on to Monday’s state quarterfinal round — an opponent yet to be determined — with a 7-1 mark, while Franklin ends its season at 4-4.
From the start, Ketterman set the tone — winning every faceoff in the first quarter with the Generals building a 7-1 lead. Kennedy scored four of his five goals in the quarter. The lead grew to 14-3 at the half.
Towson coach Rick Brocato was confident his group would be ready to go.
“I was hopeful and I expected it out of a senior heavy team, to be business like,” he said. “That’s what we’re working on, bring your briefcases and act like you’ve been there before. The regional title is terrific but we have our goal and the stakes are higher than that. The focus is on the big prize.”
Towson senior goalie Mike Giordani finished with seven saves. Franklin got a four-goal performance from junior Luke Coleman.
Towson will find out its quarterfinal opponent following the completion of region play on Saturday. The eight region champions from each classification will be reseeded based on regular-season winning percentage.
“We got some great teams we’re going to playing against coming up,” Brocato said. “With the senior group you want to earn it — we’re trying to do something the school hasn’t done since 1997, so now it comes down to business.”
— Glenn Graham
City 13, Lansdowne 2: D’Andre Chaney led the host Knights (10-0) to the Class 2A North Region II crown with four goals and one assist, while Sean Cooper, Sebastian Chaney and Ben Caplain each added three goals in the dominating win. Long-pole midfielder Lamar Johnson played a strong two-way game in the middle for the winners.
Liberty 14, Pikesville 6: It took 24 minutes of Friday’s Class 1A West Region championship game for Liberty to realize the stakes. After that, the Lions took control and savored the latter stages of their matchup with unbeaten Pikesville at CCBC-Catonsville.
“I think our coaches talked to us at halftime and they were like, ‘Listen, just settle down. It’s just another game,’” junior attackman Jesse Jason said. “When all of our seniors left, it was a little rough. We had to pull up a bunch of guys … It’s crazy, unreal.”
Jason and his teammates knew this one wasn’t “just another game,” not with a trip to the state quarterfinals on the line. So, after trailing at halftime, Liberty rolled to a victory by holding Pikesville (7-1) to two second-half goals and opening things up on offense once more.
Jason finished with seven goals and fellow junior attackman Jason Wright added three. Liberty (5-6) stumbled through most of the first half and trailed 3-1 late in the first quarter before Jason got things going. His scoring looks got better as the game went on, too — the Lions outscored the Panthers 11-2 in the second half, and Jason was able to enjoy himself on the field with his teammates during drawn-out possessions.
— Pat Stoetzer
Catonsville 10, Dulaney 4: Junior Byron Newman had three goals and two assists and classmate Johnny Bolster had three goals to lead the host Comets (8-0) to a win over Dulaney (3-6) in the Class 4A North Section I regional final.
“Byron is awesome,” Catonsville coach KR Schultz said. “He works really, really hard at lacrosse and he is very, very smart. I’ve known him for a long time and he is a very, very intelligent lacrosse player and I’m very grateful he’s a Comet.”
Newman just stuck to the game play.
“We knew we were going to have to play fast, take their defenders to the goal and we had good success on offense, so we were just dodging and playing offensively aggressive and they were our keys to the game,” he said.
Eric Kaplan (two goals, one assist), Tyler Mikalaski (one goal, one assist), Frank Manalansan (one goal) and James Azbill (one assist) also contributed for the Comets who outscored the Lions 5-1 in the second half.
Dulaney got two goals from Braeden Colegrove and one each from Luke Pezzulla and Colby Betterton.
Catonsville junior goalie Brian Ruppel, who will play at the University of Maryland in 2023, made eight saves and was flawless on clears whenever he corralled the ball.
“He was excellent with low bounce shots and he is so aggressive getting out with the ball,” Dulaney coach Kyle Fiat said. “He is just and excellent goalie that when you take a shot that’s an easy save for him it doesn’t just turn into an easy save, it turns into a potential transition the other way for some offense on our defensive side. That’s a double-edged sword, that’s a dagger when that happens.”
— Craig Clary
Fallston 19, Havre de Grace 7: The Cougars went on a nine-goal run to snap a 3-3 tie in the first quarter to pull away for the Class 1A East, Region I title.
Chris King led the Cougars (10-1) with five goals, while Noah Richard and Luke Wolff added three goals apiece.
The Warriors, who finished their season with a 4-9 mark, got three goals from Wyatt Molyneux and 14 saves from goalie TC Hinton.
— Randy McRoberts
Girls lacrosse
Broadneck 10, Severna Park 9, 2OT: Mary Moore scored two goals in the final six minutes, 18 seconds of regulation, then added the game-winner on a free-position shot just 29 seconds into the second overtime as the host Bruins (10-0) edged the Falcons (8-2) in the Class 4A East Region II final.
“I think Severna Park was a really good competitor and it was really fun to play them,” Moore said. “It just came down to us digging ourselves out of the hole and being a team.”
— Mike Morea
Century 11, Glenelg 8:After host Glenelg won another draw and fired a shot just wide that would have tied the game, defender Abby Fleishell outran everyone to the corner to create a turnover and get possession back for her team. Century (11-0) went down on its ensuing possession and capitalized with a free position goal from Demma Hall (4 goals, 3 assists) to retake control and set the stage for a victory in Class 2A West Region I over the previously undefeated Gladiators (7-1).
“[Glenelg] is incredible. With the athletes that they have on that team from end to end, you knew it was bound to happen that they were going to put it together,” Century coach Becky Groves said. “So it just becomes a question of whether you can withstand the storm. And that’s what we did.”
On a rainy evening, Century held Glenelg to its lowest offensive total of the season despite the Gladiators winning 15 of 19 draws on the backs of Isa Torres and Maura Murphy. To make up for it, the Knights helped force Glenelg into double-digit turnovers.
— Brent Kennedy
Fallston 16, Harford Tech 3: The host Cougars (12-1) scored early and often, rolling to an 7-0 lead over the first 12 minutes. Fallston had six players with multiple goals, led by Anna Miller’s three goals and one assist. Three Cougars goalies Makayla Hinkle, Summer Eddinger and Maddy Eckstein combined for eight saves. Tech (7-6) goalies Mia Courtalis and Jaycee Carll also combined for eight saves.
— Randy McRoberts
Arundel 8, Old Mill 7: Morgan Gore, with three goals already in the Class 4A East Region I final, crouched low, faced down the Patriots goal and struck the game-winner.
Though visiting Old Mill dictated momentum often in the first half, the Wildcats surged back to reclaim the lead in the second half and punch a ticket to the Class 4A state tournament on Monday.
“It’s good when games aren’t cakewalks. Prepares you for the next level,” Arundel coach Kim McNemar said.
— Katherine Fominykh
Chesapeake-AA 12, J.M. Bennett 5: The host Cougars got a three-goal performance from Erin Brock in claiming the Class 3A South Region II title.
C. Milton Wright 13, Bel Air 8: Kaitlyn Bajkowski and Lydia Cassilly each scored four goals and Katie Roszko added one goal and four assists as the Mustangs claimed the Class 3A North Region II title.