Baltimore high school sports portal (Jan. 16): Oakland Mills defeats Mount Hebron, 92-88, in double overtime

Boys basketball

Oakland Mills 92, Mount Hebron 88, 2OT: Daeshawn Eaton scored 24 points and the host Scorpions (10-3) outlasted the Vikings (6-7). Oakland Mills outscored Mount Hebron 11-6 in the second overtime.

No. 5 Dulaney 54, Hereford 42: The host Bulls (7-5) cut the lead to six points in the second half, but could get no closer. Ryan Conway finished with 22 points for the Lions (9-1).

Atholton 84, Hammond 59: Casey Parkins scored 25 points to lead the host Raiders (10-2) past the Bears (6-5).

Franklin 64, Overlea 49: Ben Murphy scored 25 points to lead the host Indians (8-4) past the Falcons (4-8). Franklin went on a 26-8 run in the third quarter to pull away.

St. John's Catholic Prep 72, St. Paul's 67: The visiting Vikings (13-4, 4-2 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) outscored the Crusaders (11-5, 6-1) 20-15 in the fourth quarter to win. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for St. Paul's.

Gerstell 69, Gilman 63: Jeremiah Stanton scored a game-high 21 points to lead the visiting Falcons (11-9) over the host Greyhounds (6-10). Gilman has lost its last three.

Girls basketball

No. 2 Roland Park 62, No. 11 St. Vincent Pallotti 42: Ja'Niah Henson scored a game-high 23 points and Mir McLean had 18 points and the visiting Reds (17-1, 7-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) won their second-straight over a ranked opponent this week. The Panthers fell to 10-5, 3-3. Roland Park unseated No. 1 St. Frances, 62-46, on Tuesday.

Institute of Notre Dame 53, St. John's Catholic Prep 51: Ajae Petty had 13 points and 15 rebounds to lead the host Penguins (4-7, 2-5 IAAM A Conference) past the Vikings (9-7, 1-5).

Hereford 50, Dulaney 32: The Bulls (10-0) scored the last four points of the first half and the first eight points in the second half to turn a 21-18 lead into a 33-18 bulge and beat the host Lions (7-6).

SCOREBOARD, SCHEDULE

Wednesday

Boys basketball

TOP 15

7 Boys' Latin 69, 1 Mt. St. Joe 61

2 St. Frances 62,

9 McDonogh 52

5 Dulaney 54, Hereford 42

6 New Town 63, Milford Mill 54

Others

Atholton 84, Hammond 59

Chesa.-BC 41, Kenwood 38

Dundalk 69, Patapsco 53

Franklin 64, Overlea 49

Gerstell 69, Gilman 63

Lansdowne 78, Eastern Tech 49

Liberty 76, Bel Air 55

Loch Raven 69, Carver A&T 58

Mar. Ridge 74, Long Reach 61

Oak. Mills 93, Mt. Hebron 88, 2OT

Owings Mills 75, Pikesville 60

Pallotti 89, John Carroll 51

Parkville 77, Sparrows Pt. 59

Perry Hall 85, Towson 71

St. John's-CP 72, St. Paul's 67

Severn 46, Indian Creek 45

Wilde Lake 64, Howard 55

Girls basketball

TOP 15

2 Roland Park 62, 11 Pallotti 42

3 McDonogh 60, John Carroll 30

7 Howard 47, Wilde Lake 15

12 Pikesville 95, Ow. Mills 10

Others

Catonsville 66, Western Tech 59

Chesa.-BC 67, Kenwood 29

Dunbar 60, Carver 12

Elkton 57, Fallston 51

Franklin 57, Overlea 18

Frederick 71, City 55

Hammond 67, Atholton 51

Hereford 50, Dulaney 32

Indian Creek 51, Oldfields 43

IND 53, St. John's-CP 51

Lansdowne 59, Eastern Tech 44

Long Reach 45, Mar. Ridge 44

New Town 51, Milford Mill 39

N. County 64, Ben Franklin 7

Oakland Mills 54, Mt. Hebron 40

Patapsco 53, Dundalk 17

Randallstown 59, Woodlawn 38

River Hill 63, Centennial 48

St. Mary's 44, Maryvale 43

St. Paul's 61, Glenelg CS 37

Towson 51, Perry Hall 38

Wrestling

TOP 15

10 S. River 45, 15 Old Mill 20

Others

North East 61, N. Harford 18

Boys squash

Gilman 7, St. Paul's 0

Today

Boys basketball

Beth Tfiloh at Park, 5

Aberdeen at Edgewood, 5:30

Catonsville at Kenwood, 5:30

Coppin Acad. at B. Franklin, 5:30

Bel Air at Harford Tech, 6:45

C.M. Wright at Joppatowne, 6:45

Patt. Mill at Harford Tech, 6:45

Rising Sun at HDG, 6:45

Basketball Academy

(at Morgan St.)

Randallstown vs. NAF, 5:20

Calvert Hall vs. Edmondson, 8

Girls basketball

Joppatowne at Bel Air, 5:15

Beth Tfiloh at Catholic, 5:30

Harf. Tech at Digital Harbor, 5:30

Severn at Gerstell, 6

Westminster at Man. Valley, 6:30

IND at Pikesville, 6:40

Elkton at C.M. Wright, 6:45

N. Harford at Patterson Mill, 6:45

St. Frances at Bish. McNamara, 7

Edgewood at Perryville, 7

HDG at Rising Sun, 7

Basketball Academy

(at Morgan St.)

Mt. Carmel vs. Forest Park, 4

IND vs. Pikesville, 6:40