Baltimore high school sports portal (Jan. 16): Oakland Mills defeats Mount Hebron, 92-88, in double overtime

Boys basketball
Oakland Mills 92, Mount Hebron 88, 2OT: Daeshawn Eaton scored 24 points and the host Scorpions (10-3) outlasted the Vikings (6-7). Oakland Mills outscored Mount Hebron 11-6 in the second overtime.
No. 5 Dulaney 54, Hereford 42: The host Bulls (7-5) cut the lead to six points in the second half, but could get no closer. Ryan Conway finished with 22 points for the Lions (9-1).
Atholton 84, Hammond 59: Casey Parkins scored 25 points to lead the host Raiders (10-2) past the Bears (6-5).
Franklin 64, Overlea 49: Ben Murphy scored 25 points to lead the host Indians (8-4) past the Falcons (4-8). Franklin went on a 26-8 run in the third quarter to pull away.
St. John's Catholic Prep 72, St. Paul's 67: The visiting Vikings (13-4, 4-2 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) outscored the Crusaders (11-5, 6-1) 20-15 in the fourth quarter to win. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for St. Paul's.
Gerstell 69, Gilman 63: Jeremiah Stanton scored a game-high 21 points to lead the visiting Falcons (11-9) over the host Greyhounds (6-10). Gilman has lost its last three.
Girls basketball
No. 2 Roland Park 62, No. 11 St. Vincent Pallotti 42: Ja'Niah Henson scored a game-high 23 points and Mir McLean had 18 points and the visiting Reds (17-1, 7-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) won their second-straight over a ranked opponent this week. The Panthers fell to 10-5, 3-3. Roland Park unseated No. 1 St. Frances, 62-46, on Tuesday.
Institute of Notre Dame 53, St. John's Catholic Prep 51: Ajae Petty had 13 points and 15 rebounds to lead the host Penguins (4-7, 2-5 IAAM A Conference) past the Vikings (9-7, 1-5).
Hereford 50, Dulaney 32: The Bulls (10-0) scored the last four points of the first half and the first eight points in the second half to turn a 21-18 lead into a 33-18 bulge and beat the host Lions (7-6).
—Craig Clary,
Baltimore Sun Media Group
SCOREBOARD, SCHEDULE
Wednesday
Boys basketball
TOP 15
7 Boys' Latin 69, 1 Mt. St. Joe 61
2 St. Frances 62,
9 McDonogh 52
5 Dulaney 54, Hereford 42
6 New Town 63, Milford Mill 54
Others
Atholton 84, Hammond 59
Chesa.-BC 41, Kenwood 38
Dundalk 69, Patapsco 53
Franklin 64, Overlea 49
Gerstell 69, Gilman 63
Lansdowne 78, Eastern Tech 49
Liberty 76, Bel Air 55
Loch Raven 69, Carver A&T 58
Mar. Ridge 74, Long Reach 61
Oak. Mills 93, Mt. Hebron 88, 2OT
Owings Mills 75, Pikesville 60
Pallotti 89, John Carroll 51
Parkville 77, Sparrows Pt. 59
Perry Hall 85, Towson 71
St. John's-CP 72, St. Paul's 67
Severn 46, Indian Creek 45
Wilde Lake 64, Howard 55
Girls basketball
TOP 15
2 Roland Park 62, 11 Pallotti 42
3 McDonogh 60, John Carroll 30
7 Howard 47, Wilde Lake 15
12 Pikesville 95, Ow. Mills 10
Others
Catonsville 66, Western Tech 59
Chesa.-BC 67, Kenwood 29
Dunbar 60, Carver 12
Elkton 57, Fallston 51
Franklin 57, Overlea 18
Frederick 71, City 55
Hammond 67, Atholton 51
Hereford 50, Dulaney 32
Indian Creek 51, Oldfields 43
IND 53, St. John's-CP 51
Lansdowne 59, Eastern Tech 44
Long Reach 45, Mar. Ridge 44
New Town 51, Milford Mill 39
N. County 64, Ben Franklin 7
Oakland Mills 54, Mt. Hebron 40
Patapsco 53, Dundalk 17
Randallstown 59, Woodlawn 38
River Hill 63, Centennial 48
St. Mary's 44, Maryvale 43
St. Paul's 61, Glenelg CS 37
Towson 51, Perry Hall 38
Wrestling
TOP 15
10 S. River 45, 15 Old Mill 20
Others
North East 61, N. Harford 18
Boys squash
Gilman 7, St. Paul's 0
Today
Boys basketball
Beth Tfiloh at Park, 5
Aberdeen at Edgewood, 5:30
Catonsville at Kenwood, 5:30
Coppin Acad. at B. Franklin, 5:30
Bel Air at Harford Tech, 6:45
C.M. Wright at Joppatowne, 6:45
Patt. Mill at Harford Tech, 6:45
Rising Sun at HDG, 6:45
Basketball Academy
(at Morgan St.)
Randallstown vs. NAF, 5:20
Calvert Hall vs. Edmondson, 8
Girls basketball
Joppatowne at Bel Air, 5:15
Beth Tfiloh at Catholic, 5:30
Harf. Tech at Digital Harbor, 5:30
Severn at Gerstell, 6
Westminster at Man. Valley, 6:30
IND at Pikesville, 6:40
Elkton at C.M. Wright, 6:45
N. Harford at Patterson Mill, 6:45
St. Frances at Bish. McNamara, 7
Edgewood at Perryville, 7
HDG at Rising Sun, 7
Basketball Academy
(at Morgan St.)
Mt. Carmel vs. Forest Park, 4
