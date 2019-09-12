US loses to Serbia, 94-89, at FIBA World Cup, assuring worst major tournament finish in program history

The Americans — the top-ranked team in the world — will be seventh or eighth in China, depending on the outcome of their consolation finale against Poland on Saturday. Harrison Barnes scored 22 for the U.S., which got 18 from Kemba Walker and 16 from Khris Middleton. And even though this team earned the U.S. a berth into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics field, Barnes noted postgame that Saturday's finale may be the last time many members of the World Cup squad get the chance to play for their country.