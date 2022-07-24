U.S. women upset Jamaica in 4x100 relay at world championships

EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. women pulled a shocking upset over Jamaica in the 4x100 relay at the world championships Saturday, while the men finished second after a sloppy baton exchange that has become a ritual for that star-crossed team.

The U.S. women, a clear underdog to a Jamaican team that had won all but one of the six sprint medals at this meet, pulled the upset when Twanisha Terry held off 200 gold medalist Shericka Jackson for a .04-second victory.

The American team, which also included Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner and Jenna Prandini, finished in 41.14.

Jamaica’s fate might have been sealed on a messy first pass between Kemba Nelson and Elaine Thompson-Herah. With Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce running the third leg, Jamaica came into this with all three members of the team that swept the 100 meters last weekend. The U.S. had taken all six medals in the men’s 100 and 200.

Andre DeGrasse beat Marvin Bracy to the line by .07 seconds to lift Canada to the victory in the men’s race in 37.48 seconds.

Bracy fell behind after twice reaching back and whiffing on the exchange from Elijah Hall, who went tumbling to the ground after he finally let go of the stick.

Twanisha Terry of the United States wins the final in the women's 4x100-meter relay as Shericka Jackson of Jamaica takes second at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday in Eugene, Ore. (David J. Phillip/AP)

The relays proved, yet again, that pure speed is not all that matters in these races.

Though the U.S. men will walk away with a medal this time — they’d been shut out in six of the last 13 worlds and three of the last four Olympics — this can’t be framed as anything but an unsatisfactory result.

DeGrasse, the Olympic champion at 200 meters, could barely walk up his stairs four weeks ago while overcoming COVID-19. He won the gold medal.

Meanwhile, the U.S., buoyed by a solid race in prelims the day earlier, left a bunch of their medalists from earlier in the week — Trayvon Bromell, Erriyon Knighton, Kenny Bednarek and the injured Fred Kerley — on the bench.

Hall stayed on. His resume: A fifth-place finish in the 100 at nationals this year, but also an NCAA relay title in 2018 at University of Houston, where the legend, Carl Lewis, who is also a constant critic of the U.S. relay process, has been coaching for years.

This story may be updated.