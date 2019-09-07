In US Open final, Rafael Nadal seeks 19th major, Daniil Medvedev eyes first

"I would love to be the one to have more, yes, but you cannot be all day frustrated or all day thinking about what your neighbor has better than you," the 33-year-old Spaniard said after reaching the U.S. Open final to give himself a shot at another major championship. "You have to be happy with yourself. You have to do your way. If you are the one to achieve more, fantastic. If not, at least I give my best during all my career. That's all."