Serena Williams holds on for US Open win despite twisting ankle; Roger Federer dominates

Might that sort of thing be happening again? Williams immediately asked for a trainer, who added tape to her lower right leg and foot during a medical timeout at the ensuing changeover midway through the second set Sunday. Soon enough, Williams was back on course, beating No. 22 seed Petra Martic 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows for her 11th appearance in a row.