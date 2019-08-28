Roger Federer rallies again, Venus Williams falls at US Open

“I mean, look, I got exactly what I expected from both guys,” Federer said. “I knew what Nagal was going to give me. I knew what Dzumhur was going to give me. But I didn't expect to hit 15 to 20 unforced errors, which is basically in the entire set just sort of donated. But look, they came out and they were well prepared and got me to do that. But I clearly have to play better from the get-go.”