Washington Wizards honor late Wes Unseld by announcing project to help renovate Unselds’ School in Baltimore

“I wanted the children to know that the Unselds’ School was more than just me just because I’m here every day and they see me in the administration and as a teacher,” said Unseld, the school’s director and English and math teacher. “I didn’t want them to forget the fact that Mr. Unseld was the reason for the school. Without him, we couldn’t exist, and we couldn’t have even been established. When I asked him, ‘Could I do this?,’ he said unequivocally yes. He said, ‘I’m going to support you because you supported me, and I think it’s a splendid suggestion, and I’m happy to do it.’ So we went into partnership.”