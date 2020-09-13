Friendship, trust define path for UMBC men’s soccer captains Quantrell Jones and Jordan Ehart

“I was trying to communicate with them and just trying to see where their heads were and make sure that they were communicating with the rest of the group,” he said. “Knowing that those two get along very well, I knew I was going to get more of a straight answer from them. By communicating more with them during the pandemic, I think it’s making us better as a team because we’re much further along from that standpoint than if I had come in now and started assigning captains. I think they were more prepared, too.”