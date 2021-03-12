UMBC announces limited return of spectators to sporting events

UMBC Athletics has announced a limited return of spectators to spring sporting events on campus.
“At this time, UMBC Athletics is allowing limited spectator attendance at our outdoor sports, including Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, Baseball and Softball. We will not be permitting fans to attend indoor events, including Volleyball,” UMBC associate athletics director Steve Levy said in a statement.
“Attendance is limited to two guests for each student-athlete and coach from both competing teams. Additionally, limited numbers of UMBC students, faculty and staff that are approved to be on campus are permitted to attend regular season outdoor events,” the statement continued. “Total attendance at any event is capped at 250 spectators.”
The general public will not be permitted to attend UMBC sporting events.
All spectators will be required to wear a mask at all times and remain socially-distanced from other attendees. Tailgating isn’t allowed. Spectator areas will be designated and approved for fans, according to the university.
Each UMBC team has specific rules for their respective playing areas:
Retriever Soccer Park will close the lower hill and bleachers to fans. Fans are only allowed to sit in the upper section of the park. The upper entrance of Retriever Soccer is open to fans, but the lower entrance is closed.
UMBC Stadium (lacrosse) will close off bleachers to the public. Fans are allowed to sit on the hill or sit outside of the fence near the outer lane of the track. The only entrance available to the public is the main entrance near the UMBC Event Center.
Bleachers at Alumni Field (baseball) are closed. Fans are encouraged to watch the game from the hill on the first base side near the field. Spectators may enter the fan area from the entrance of the athletic complex near the Event Center, while all other entrances are closed. The same rules apply for The Diamond, UMBC’s softball field.